HEADLINING ACTS AND ACTIVITIES ANNOUNCED FOR THE 20TH ANNUAL WORLD FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Aug. 9, 2024 /CNW/ -- The World Food & Music Festival presented by Veridian Credit Union has announced the musical lineup for the 2024 Festival. The 2024 World Food & Music Festival will make its return on Friday, Aug. 23 – Sunday, Aug. 25 at Western Gateway Park in Downtown Des Moines (DSM). The Festival features food vendors representing countries and culinary regions from around the world as well as a wide range of musicians, activities, cooking demonstrations, merchants, nonprofits and more. The headlining music acts have also been announced for the 2024 World Food & Music Festival. The event is produced by the Greater Des Moines Partnership and powered by Downtown DSM, Inc. and the Downtown Events Group.

The Friday night headlining musical group for the 2024 Festival is Parranderos Latin Combo (PLC). A group of international musicians creating original music inspired by Salsa, Cumbia, Son Montuno, Afrobeat, Plena, Joropo, Salsa Dura and much more. Live performances are high-energy dance parties infusing Salsa classics with original grooves and compositions mixed to impress hips of discernment into rage.

The Saturday night headlining musical group for the 2024 Festival is Brass Against. Founded in 2017 by Brad Hammonds and Andrew Gutauskas, the band fuses brass, heavy rock and powerful vocals to create a unique sound. Their viral cover of "Killing in the Name" by Rage Against the Machine launched them into the spotlight. Comprised of professional jazz musicians, Brass Against covers iconic bands like Rage Against the Machine, Tool and Soundgarden while also producing original music. The group has performed worldwide, including at major festivals like Glastonbury and alongside notable artists like Tool and Lenny Kravitz. Brass Against's music aims to resonate emotionally with audiences, advocating for love, understanding and peace amidst the chaos of daily life.

You can learn more about both headliners here.

This year's Festival will feature more than 60 food vendors from 30 countries, including 15 new vendors. The vendor list will include five vendors from The Partnership's Spark DSM Business Incubator. To see the full list of vendors, visit The Partnership's website.

Other programming announced includes:

The Festival will kick off with a Naturalization Ceremony sponsored by IHMVCU and supported by the U.S. District Court. The ceremony will take place at the Main Stage at 11 a.m. during which 52 individuals from around the world will become U.S. citizens. New this year, the Greater Des Moines Partnership is hosting a resource fair at the John and Mary Pappajohn Education Center from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Participants and their families will have the opportunity to learn about various community resources.

Candy Adventure: Explore and sample candy from different areas and cultures.

Cultural Stage sponsored by Bravo Greater Des Moines: Featuring CultureALL ambassadors representing art forms from diverse backgrounds.

Cultural Activity Pavilion sponsored by John Ruan Foundation: Featuring an opportunity to discover games and activities from diverse cultures.

Cultural Discovery Pavilion sponsored by Midwest Living, a Dotdash Meredith brand: Local chefs will demonstrate culinary skills and offer samples.

Festival Passport: Enjoy The Festival by earning stamps on your Festival Passport while visiting different vendors, activities and live entertainment. Get eight stamps to fill your Passport and enter to win a prize.

You can view the schedule of events here.

"We're thrilled to welcome these two acts to the 20th annual World Food & Music Festival," said Amelia Klatt, Director of Events for The Partnership. "The Festival aims to showcase global music to attendees and we're looking forward to bringing Parranderos Latin Combo and Brass Against to electrify our Main Stage."

The World Food & Music Festival is presented by Veridian Credit Union and is sponsored by KIOA 93.3, Prairie Meadows, Bravo Greater Des Moines, Midwest Living, a Dotdash Meredith brand, John Ruan Foundation, Voya, Nationwide, Penske, Bankers Trust, IHMVCU, Dave & Busters, Polk County Board of Supervisors, Clear Choice Exteriors, Capital Vacations, Metronet, Bath Planet and Vero. Support is provided by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Iowa Arts Council, which exists within the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up on The Festival's Website. Learn more and keep up to date on the latest Festival information on the World Food & Music Festival's website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the economic and community development organization that serves Greater Des Moines (DSM), Iowa. Together with 23 Affiliate Chambers of Commerce, more than 6,500 Regional Business Members and more than 400 Investors, The Partnership drives economic growth with one voice, one mission and as one region. Through innovation, strategic planning and global collaboration, The Partnership grows opportunity, helps create jobs and promotes DSM as the best place to build a business, a career and a future. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

About Downtown DSM, Inc.

Downtown DSM, Inc. is part of the Greater Des Moines Partnership and is dedicated to ensuring the continued growth of Downtown Des Moines (DSM). A strong region needs a strong Downtown. Downtown DSM, Inc. leads efforts to drive development, placemaking and events in Downtown DSM. It promotes Downtown through integration of retail, restaurants, businesses, housing, events and placemaking. The Downtown Events Group enhances the vibrancy of Downtown DSM through the creation, elevation and activation of arts, culture and heritage events and community placemaking.

