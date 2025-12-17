PARTNERSHIP UNVEILS 2026 STATE POLICY PRIORITIES

GREATER DES MOINES, Iowa, Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Greater Des Moines Partnership has unveiled its 2026 state policy priorities. The Partnership's State Policy Agenda was developed by its Government Policy Council, representing more than 7,200 Regional Chamber Members and over 400 Investors. The Agenda includes a set of featured priorities that will guide The Partnership's state policy efforts in 2026.

The Partnership will focus on the following priorities:

Economic Growth

Recognizing the competitive nature of economic development and the vital need to attract both business and talent to Iowa, The Partnership supports economic development tools and incentives that empower state and local governments and sustain a competitive tax environment, and advance a streamlined, efficient and modernized tax structure that promotes growth among businesses and nonprofits.

Workforce Readiness

A skilled workforce is essential for Partnership Investors and the Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of Regional Chamber Members. The Partnership supports strategies and programs that attract new talent, retain and upskill existing workers, and expand access to work-based learning, internships, apprenticeships and career pathway opportunities.

Housing

The Partnership supports the creation and expansion of housing options through funding and policies that incentivize communities and employers to invest in new and existing housing for all Iowans.

"We look forward to building on our strong relationships with state leaders to move policies forward that help our communities and employers thrive," said David Stark, Chief Government Affairs and Philanthropy Officer at UnityPoint Health and 2026 Chair of The Partnership's Government Policy Council. "Our region's success continues to come from our ability to collaborate around shared priorities and move forward together."

The Partnership's full State Legislative Agenda is available on The Partnership's website.

About the Greater Des Moines Partnership

The Greater Des Moines Partnership is the largest regional business, economic development and talent development organization in Iowa and the second-largest regional chamber of commerce in the country, serving 12 counties in Greater Des Moines: Adair, Clarke, Dallas, Guthrie, Jasper, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Polk, Poweshiek and Warren. Together with more than 400 Investors and an Affiliate Chamber of Commerce network of more than 7,200 Regional Business Members, The Partnership helps businesses grow and advances quality of life in Greater Des Moines with one voice, one mission and as one region, contributing to a vibrant regional economy. Learn more at DSMpartnership.com.

