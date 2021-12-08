HCL Technologies Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Helping A&D Clients Adapt to Technology Advancements with Its MBE 2.0 Framework

"By assisting clients in adapting to the rapid change in the technology landscape, HCL ensures that their systems are more efficient and can manage high volumes of complex data," said Elizabeth Whynott, Best Practices Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Its MBE 2.0 harnesses digital technology to make the most of the advances in automation, machine learning, AI, and digital twins. MBE 2.0 methods allow an organization to record, maintain, and monitor components such as product costs, supply chain elements, and material sourcing."

HCL also provides solutions for hyper-automation, shop floor intelligence, enterprise asset management, additive manufacturing, supply chain analytics and blockchain. One of its huge successes is its maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) solution, iMRO and Base90 for the A&D industries. The iMRO is an SAP add-on that provides several processes and functionalities for asset maintenance and implementation and insights into aircraft, fleet, and line maintenance. Base90 is its preconfigured SAP S/4HANA A&D solution that integrates to help A&D manufacturing companies with supply chain, manufacturing, production planning, procurement, sales, distribution, and project systems. In the assessment, HCL stood out as a forerunner to drive digital transformation on functional areas of manufacturing shop floor, supply chain, procurement and technology transformation with cloud for apps modernization utilizing DevSecOps within the A&D sector.

Another important aspect of HCL's growth is its Ideapreneurship™ culture, which enables its employees to innovate. By employing site reliability engineering approaches to manage systems, solve problems, and automate operational tasks, HCL improves employee output in quantity and quality. It also deploys AI-powered automation tools and business-aware operations to increase efficiency and key performance indicators.

"The company's Mode 1-2-3 strategy greatly contributes to its reputation, retention, and acquisition of new clients. Mode 1 emphasizes core services that enable clients to become more efficient and agile. Mode 2 leverages next-generation technology to accelerate new services for experience-centric and insight services. Mode 3 focuses on implementing innovative products and platforms that prepare clients for next-generation technologies," noted Waseem Ahmed Khan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, HCL's market strategy leverages future-ready technology and solutions, positioning it as a trusted solutions partner to its clients."

"We are delighted and humbled to receive this award," said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. "HCL's A&D experience and practice continue to be a cut above the market. Our thanks to all of our esteemed clients for enabling this success, and thanks to the independent initiative from the research and advisory wing of Frost and Sullivan."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

