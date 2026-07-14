Hazelview Investments Announces $150 Million First Close of Hazelview Canadian Multi-Residential Fund VI

Sixth fund in Hazelview Investments' 25-year multi-residential series secures $150 million from some of Canada's leading institutional investors at first close.

TORONTO, July 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hazelview Investments Inc. today announced the first close of the Hazelview Canadian Multi-Residential Fund VI (the "Fund"), securing $150 million in equity commitments from a strong lineup of leading Canadian investors. The investor group comprises a mix of Canadian institutional and private capital reflecting conviction in Hazelview Investments' platform and in the long-term fundamentals of Canadian multi-residential real estate.

The Fund is a closed-end, value-add, multi-residential vehicle targeting a diversified portfolio of rental residential assets across Canada's most supply-constrained urban markets, with a focus on Ontario, Alberta, Quebec, and Nova Scotia. With a seven-year investment horizon, the Fund will deploy a disciplined investment strategy aligned with stakeholder objectives. A second closing is targeted for mid-2027.

"Hazelview's edge is our ability to create value across the full investment lifecycle. Our integrated platform spanning investment management, development, and property operations gives us the control, insight, and execution capability to create value at every stage of ownership, not just manage it. In a market like this, that advantage matters."

-- Michael Tsourounis, Co-CEO & CIO Private Real Estate, Hazelview Investments

A persistent and structural supply-demand imbalance has created resilient and growing demand for rental housing across the country's major urban markets. Hazelview has the expertise, relationships, and operational depth to execute a disciplined strategy focused on acquiring and improving purpose-built rental communities.

Hazelview's integrated platform -- spanning investment management, development, and property operations -- gives the firm hands-on control over value creation at every stage of the asset lifecycle. Decades of local and Canadian market data, accumulated since the firm began investing in real estate in 1999, give the team differentiated points of view across sectors and geographies, enabling it to identify and act on opportunities with conviction. As an independent, employee-owned firm, Hazelview Investments' interests are directly aligned with those of its partners -- supporting a culture of personal accountability and disciplined execution. That conviction extends beyond the balance sheet. Hazelview Investments takes pride in transforming rental buildings into communities where residents genuinely thrive -- a commitment the firm sees not as separate from long-term investor value, but as central to it.

"This first close reflects the trust that leading investors place in Hazelview as a long-term partner in multi-residential real estate."

-- Ali Katz, CAIA, CIM, Managing Partner & Head of Capital Partnerships, Hazelview Investments

About Hazelview Investments

Hazelview Investments Inc. is a global real estate investment firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $11 billion* in assets under management. Our strategically integrated investment platform gives investors single-point access to both private and public market opportunities. Through our range of in-house investment, development, and property management capabilities, our goal is to deliver attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for our clients.

We provide diversified real estate investment solutions -- including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets -- to institutions and consultants in strategic markets around the world. These solutions are delivered through separately managed accounts and a variety of fund structures, tailored to investor jurisdiction, investment size, and strategy. Guided by deep expertise, data-driven insights, and an ownership approach to investment, we actively aim to create and enhance value for investors, partners, and communities.

Hazelview has been recognized as a leader in sustainable multi-family real estate, ranking #1 in the Canadian multi-family standing investments category in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in both 2024 and 2025.

*As of March 31, 2026

Hazelview Securities Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Hazelview Investments Inc., acts as fund manager of the Fund and is registered as an investment fund manager, portfolio manager, and exempt market dealer in Ontario and certain other Canadian jurisdictions. Units of the Fund are distributed in Canada by Hazelview Securities Inc. in its capacity as exempt market dealer.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements relating to investment strategy, market conditions, and the Fund's second closing. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Hazelview Investments undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by applicable law.

This press release is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy securities in the Hazelview Canadian Multi-Residential Fund VI or any other fund. The Fund is being offered pursuant to available prospectus exemptions under National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions. Prospective investors should review the Fund's offering documents carefully before investing. The Fund is available to eligible institutional investors and otherwise eligible individuals and is not available to retail investors. No securities regulatory authority has passed upon the merits of the securities described herein. This press release is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity in any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to applicable law or regulation, including in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. References to investment strategy, market conditions, or return expectations are not guarantees of future performance and all investments involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Third-party rankings and recognitions, including GRESB designations, are not indicative of future performance and should not be construed as an endorsement of the Fund or any Hazelview investment vehicle. All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This communication does not constitute investment advice.

SOURCE Hazelview Investments

For Investor Inquiries: Ali Katz, CAIA, CIM, Managing Partner & Head Capital Partnerships, Hazelview Investments, [email protected]; For Media Inquiries: Colleen Krempulec, Head of Brand, Hazelview Investments, [email protected]