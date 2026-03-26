Hazelview Appoints Corrado Russo and Michael Tsourounis to Co-CEOs; Ugo Bizzarri Transitions to Executive Chair

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments ("Hazelview"), a global real estate investment manager, announced that effective immediately Ugo Bizzarri will transition from Chief Executive Officer to Executive Chair, and that Corrado Russo and Michael Tsourounis have been appointed to Co-Chief Executive Officers.

This transition reflects a deliberate, multi-year succession strategy that ensures continuity and positions Hazelview's experienced leadership team to support the firm's next phase of growth.

From left: Michael Tsourounis, Ugo Bizzarri, Corrado Russo (CNW Group/Hazelview Investments)

In his role as Executive Chair, Mr. Bizzarri will continue to support the firm's long-term vision while empowering the leadership team to take the company forward. Mr. Russo and Mr. Tsourounis will also continue in their roles as Chief Investment Officers of Hazelview's public and private real estate investment platforms, respectively.

Mr. Russo and Mr. Tsourounis each have more than two decades of experience with the firm and have worked closely together in shaping Hazelview's strategy, culture, and growth.

"This transition reflects the strength of our leadership bench and the depth we've built across the organization," said Ugo Bizzarri. "Corrado and Michael have been instrumental in shaping our platform and are exceptionally well positioned to lead Hazelview forward. I'm proud of what we've built and confident in the team driving the business ahead."

The Co-CEO structure reflects Hazelview's integrated dual-platform model across private and public real estate investment strategies and recognizes the complementary expertise of its leadership.

Mr. Russo has built and led Hazelview's public real estate investment platform through multiple market cycles, developing a skilled and experienced team and a global business grounded in rigorous investment discipline. He brings over 25 years of experience in investment management, with prior roles spanning portfolio management, equity research, and direct real estate investing, including positions with Forum Securities, Citi Property Investors, and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan.

Mr. Tsourounis has built and led Hazelview's private real estate investment platform from the ground up, overseeing a talented team of investment professionals across multi-family investments, development, industrial, and credit strategies. He is a member of Hazelview's Executive Committee where he has played a central role in driving disciplined, long-term value creation.

"This transition is not about a change in direction--it reflects the continuity of the platform and strategy we've built," said Michael Tsourounis. "I'm honoured to step into this role alongside Corrado, and grateful for the opportunity to build on the foundation we've established as we continue to grow the business."

"We have a deep bench of experienced professionals and we remain focused on delivering sustainable results for our clients," added Corrado Russo. "I'm proud to take on this role with Michael and look forward to continuing to advance Hazelview's long-term strategy."

About Hazelview Investments:

Hazelview Investments Inc. is a global real estate investment firm with more than 25 years of experience and over $10 billion* in assets under management. Our strategically integrated investment platform gives investors single-point access to both private and public market opportunities. Through our range of in-house investment, development, and property management capabilities, our goal is to deliver repeatable risk-adjusted returns for our clients.

We provide a diversified real estate investment solutions -- including equity and debt strategies across public and private markets -- to institutions and consultants in strategic markets around the world. These solutions are delivered through separately managed accounts and a variety of fund structures, tailored to investor jurisdiction, investment size, and strategy. Guided by deep expertise, data-driven insights, and an ownership approach to investment, we actively aim to create and enhance value for investors, partners, and communities.

Hazelview has been recognized as a leader in sustainable multi-family real estate, ranking #1 in the Canadian multi-family standing investments category in the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) in both 2024 and 2025.

Learn more at www.hazelview.com.

*As of December 31, 2025

SOURCE Hazelview Investments

For additional information, contact: Colleen Krempulec, [email protected], 416-500-9251