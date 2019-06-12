Haval F7 SUV A Game Changer for Russia's Auto Industry and the New Champion of Urban Transportation

With full production and assembly completed at Haval's new factory in Tula, Russia, the automaker releases the 1.5T and 2.0T model at launch. Already receiving widespread acclaim amongst Chinese consumers, the Haval F7 combines innovative automotive technology with comprehensive safety features, a sleek futuristic design and the ultimate in space and comfort, in a move that's set to redefine SUV design and production in China's automotive industry.

"The Haval F7 is a sophisticated, innovative, sleek, and smart SUV that will serve as the new frontrunner for urban transportation across the nation," said Mr.Jerome Saigot, Chief Operating Officer of Haval Motor Rus LLC. "In the F7, we have integrated the core technological innovations of today's market including a 360-degree view monitor for enhanced safety, adaptive cruise control, and a 9-inch multimedia screen with apple carplay, android auto and full led headlights."

The Haval F7 is an all-around SUV that delivers a world-class driving experience with:

Powerful and efficient performance fueled by 1.5 or 2.0 GDIT engine, 0.2s quick shift, seven gear ratio, 95 per cent transmission efficiency, low fuel consumption, and acceleration to 100km in 8.8 seconds

A spacious body that's best-in-class measuring 4620mm long by 1846mm wide and 1690mm tall with a 2725mm wheelbase, as well as 77mm of headroom and 830mm of legroom inside the cabin

The ultimate in comfort, boasting six adjustable front seat settings, three adjustable rear settings, and quiet cabins for a smooth driving experience with ultra-low turbine speeds of 1200-1400rpm

Intelligent design inspired by aerospace technology featuring sharp lines, sleek contours, LED star-shaped matrix headlights, and large 19-inch wheels

An all-terrain smart 4WD system with six driving modes - standard, sport, mud, sand, snow and economy - leveraging technology typically reserved for luxury 4WD models

Comprehensive safety features built to five-star standards with six airbags, a best-in-class steel ratio of 65 per cent, and ingenious technologies including integrated automatic emergency braking and TSR road sign recognition

Haval has localized the Haval F7 for the Russian market by optimizing the design and performance of the SUV to provide the best combination of price, quality and power, while also considering the preferences of Russian consumers and the local car market.

The price of Haval F7 start at RUB 1.449 million. For more information, please visit http://www.haval-global.com/

