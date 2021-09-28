Haus Laboratories Makeup By Lady Gaga Unveils Love For Sale Shadow Palette - New High-Performance Formulas That Deliver True To Pan Color And Pay Homage To A Special Friendship, A Jazz Duet Album, And A Classic Glam Era

Lady Gaga's beauty brand, Haus Laboratories, introduces the new luxuriously pigmented Love For Sale Shadow Palette . The versatile range of velvety mattes, lustrous shimmers, multi-dimensional metallics, and a universal "champagne" topper brings Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett's shared love for jazz to life through the artistic expression of makeup. With its net-new, superior formulas and high-performance wear in universally flattering colorways, this limited edition palette marks a next-level evolution for the brand. The Love For Sale Shadow Palette launches in advance of the October 1 album release of the same name by longtime friends, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, featuring the pair's musical takes on the Cole Porter Songbook.

Formulated in Italy, these high-performance pigments produce full coverage looks with the ultimate color payoff. What you see in the pans is what you get - created with pressing technology to optimize color affinity, the ultra luxe, creamy textures only need one swipe for unparalleled pan to skin true color and adhesion with minimal fallout. The vegan and cruelty-free formula comes in 18 shades ranging from plush mattes to iridescent, pearly shimmers, extraordinary metallics and a sheer topper for an ethereal lustrous effect on ALL SKIN TONES. With buildable coverage and melting-into-skin formulas for effortless blendability, the shadows layer seamlessly to transform eyes and create endless, universally flattering looks. The multi-purpose shades can be applied as highlighter, eyeshadow or eyeliner for ultimate versatility.

Founder Lady Gaga shares: "Haus Labs invites you to get back to GLAM with high-performance, next-level formulated shadows in my new, limited edition Love For Sale Shadow Palette. Just like me, these shadows were made in Italy. This eighteen-pan palette is filled with all the colors you could want for a classic "Night and Day" transformation and has been my go-to for all of my recent looks – from the stage to everyday wear. This palette was made with kindness, vegan and cruelty-free, and inspired by my new jazz duet album with Tony Bennett, "Love For Sale." I named some of the shades after female jazz icons who I've always looked up to, along with some of the songs they've sung for decades. As I always say, you don't have to be an artist to look like art, or a singer to sing your heart out. Live colorfully."

Lady Gaga has shown her adoration for this palette and from beginning to end, starting with focus on formula innovation and curating the color story from over 100 shades, and naming final shades "Etta," "Billie," "Dream Dancing," "I Get a Kick Out of You," and the hero shade / title track "Love For Sale" that will surely be a fan favorite. The shade names were inspired by jazz musicians and Cole Porter songs as covered on the new album. Gaga conscientiously selected each shadow name, ensuring consumers feel as passionately about the shades as she does.

With high-performance formulas, textures, and a range of shades, the palette delivers on performance and wear - and founder Lady Gaga can attest to that. Haus Laboratories Global Artistry Director and longtime makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, has been creating Gaga's latest eye-catching looks with the palette. From the stage to the screen and even the streets, Tanno and Gaga have put this palette to the ultimate test using its versatile range for every makeup look, from her recent daily show stopping looks on the streets of NYC to her final concerts with legendary singer Tony Bennett at Radio City Music Hall last month.

"With the range of formulations in the palette, you can create hundreds of looks, from everyday to artistry," shares Sarah Tanno, Global Artistry Director for Haus Labs.

Pro tip: Because the "Do I Love You" sheer topper is baseless, it can be worn alone or with other shades to turn up the glam factor. Use your finger or a brush to swipe the "Do I Love You" topper across your lids to take your look to the next level."

The Love For Sale Shadow Palette will be available September 28, 2021 on HausLabs.com and Amazon.com. In true loving fashion, for every limited-edition "Love For Sale" palette sold on hauslabs.com, Haus Labs will donate $1 to Tony Bennett and Susan Benedetto's Exploring the Arts organization, in support of its mission to transform the lives of the youth through arts education.

HAUS LABORATORIES // @hauslabs //www.hauslabs.com // #hauslabs

Launched in 2019 by artist and creative visionary Lady Gaga, Haus Laboratories is a global, digitally-native makeup brand that celebrates art, color, and self-love – believing that beauty is how you see yourself (not how others see you). The brand's mission is to empower and uplift through makeup and in support of the Born This Way Foundation . Haus Labs is known for its iconic, unstoppable, long-wear eyeliners in liquid, micro-tip, kohl and gel pencils, their fan-favorite lipsticks, Le Monster Matte Lip Crayons and award-winning The Edge Precision Brow Pencils and ultra-hydrating PhD Hybrid Lip Oils. ALL products are Made with Kindness: 100% vegan and cruelty-free. Haus Laboratories makeup is sold exclusively at amazon.com and hauslabs.com . Our Haus, Your Rules. Join the conversation: #hauslabs @hauslabs

About Exploring the Arts

Founded in 1999 by legendary American singer and painter Tony Bennett and his wife Susan Benedetto, a former public school teacher, ETA is a 501c3 nonprofit organization serving public middle and high schools throughout New York City and Los Angeles County.

Inspired by the success of Frank Sinatra School of the Arts (ETA's flagship Partner School, founded by Tony and Susan), the organization expanded its programs to serve a growing roster of Partner Schools in need of support.

At the heart of ETA's work is a vision to provide greater equity of resources and opportunity in the arts to teens who face structural barriers.

SOURCE Haus Laboratories

For further information: [email protected], http://hauslabs.com

Related Links

http://hauslabs.com

