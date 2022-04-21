Harvey's committed to planting 250,000 trees across Canada by 2026.

Harvey's digs deeper into its long-term commitment to its sustainability initiatives with a multi-year partnership with national non-profit Tree Canada.

VAUGHAN, ON, April 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvey's is doubling its effort to make Canada a more beautiful thing with their commitment to plant 50,000 more trees in 2022. This goal is a part of Harvey's tree-planting sustainability initiative it launched last year in partnership with Tree Canada, with a 2021 target of planting 25,000 trees.

From June 27 through to August 1, 2022, a portion of proceeds from every transaction at Harvey's restaurants will help plant trees in Canada. Canadians will still have the option to make an additional donation to Tree Canada at the cashier across all restaurant locations.

"We're thrilled to continue partnering with Harvey's this year to grow better places through planting and nurturing trees," said Gregory Hotte, Director of Development, Tree Canada. "With the generosity of Harvey's and their customers, together we can improve the lives of Canadians one tree at a time."

This announcement builds off a growing number of initiatives from Harvey's as part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability:

In September 2020 , Harvey's launched the 'Grow a Plant' program, which provides a plant kit with every kid's meal purchased in lieu of a plastic toy. Since then, 650,000 plant kits have been distributed to families.

, launched the 'Grow a Plant' program, which provides a plant kit with every kid's meal purchased in lieu of a plastic toy. Since then, 650,000 plant kits have been distributed to families. Planting trees back into our Canadian soil, Harvey's focus on Sustainable Packaging also saved an average of 5,000 trees from being cut down and 2 million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper. With 80% of the packaging containing recycled materials, Harvey's has eliminated the use of an estimated 26 million units of plastic straws, 4.5 million units of non-recycle paper containers, 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups and more since 2019.

focus on also saved an average of 5,000 trees from being cut down and 2 million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper. With 80% of the packaging containing recycled materials, has eliminated the use of an estimated 26 million units of plastic straws, 4.5 million units of non-recycle paper containers, 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups and more since 2019. Keeping to their commitment of 100% Canadian Quality, Harvey's also sources from Canadian farmers wherever possible to reduce its impact on the environment, including the Greenhouse Grown, Canadian lettuce served in their salads.

"Harvey's has been proudly Canadian for over 60 years and we're thrilled to continue in our journey of keeping Canada a beautiful thing," said David Colebrook, President, Harvey's Canada. "After surpassing our 2021 tree-planting target by almost 30 percent, we're exceptionally motivated to plant 50,000 more trees this year to add to the 35,000 growing from last year. We're grateful to have phenomenal partners in the community that strengthen our vision of a more sustainable Canada."

Through this partnership with Tree Canada, Harvey's plans to plant 250,000 trees by 2026 will compensate for an estimated total of 50,000 tonnes of CO2, enough to offset all of Harvey's drive-through emissions. A total of 6,800 tonnes of carbon emissions have been offset to date.

To participate, Canadians can make an order on the Harvey's App or Website, or visit their local Harvey's restaurant. For more information on Harvey's sustainability initiatives visit harveys.ca

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, RECIPE Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Prime Pubs, Bier Markt, Landing, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Fresh Since 1999 and Ultimate Kitchens.

RECIPE's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at December 26, 2021, Recipe had 21 brands and 1,261 restaurants, 83% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. RECIPE's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments. Through our programs, research and engagement efforts, we have helped restore tree cover in areas hit by natural disasters, guided communities in managing their urban forests, supported over 700 schoolyard greening projects and organized urban forest conferences. To date, with our community partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees. Treecanada.ca

