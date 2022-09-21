Harvey's announces new sustainability initiative to celebrate National Tree Day in partnership with Tree Canada

From September 19, Harvey's "Tree Size Your Sides" promotion will keep Canada a beautiful thing by helping to plant trees

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Harvey's has been proudly Canadian for over 60 years and is continuing its commitment to keep Canada a beautiful thing by announcing a new program today in celebration of National Forest Week (September 18-24) and National Tree Day (September 21).

From September 19, 2022, Harvey's new "Tree Size Your Sides" promotion, in partnership with Tree Canada, will donate a portion of proceeds from any large side or drink towards planting 50,000 trees in Canada. Guests can also make an added $1 or $2 donation at all Harvey's restaurants.

The Harvey's team is thrilled to, again, celebrate its partnership with Tree Canada at National Tree Day tree planting events in every province across the country. Harvey's staff has been invited to join Tree Canada to plant trees on Wednesday, September 21 in locations including Edmonton, AB, Mississauga, ON, Montreal, QC and Saint John, NB.

"Our long-term partnership with Harvey's means more trees will be planted to help us grow a better and more beautiful Canada," said Gregory Hotte, Director of Development, Tree Canada. "We want to share our deepest gratitude for the generosity of Harvey's and their guests for making Canada greener."

Harvey's objective for 2022 is to plant up to 50,000 trees in Canada, which is double last year's goal where it surpassed its target of planting 25,000 trees by 30 per cent. Reaching this goal will offset up to 10,000 tonnes of CO2, enough to compensate for all carbon emissions created from Harvey's drive-thrus nationally for the entire year and all of its paper usage across Canada. As of September 2022, an estimated total of 7,800 tonnes of carbon emissions have been offset under this initiative.

Harvey's commitment to sustainability goes beyond their partnership with Tree Canada:

Harvey's has eliminated all plastic toys in kids meals by replacing them with its Grow a Plant activity pots, having distributed to over 679,000 kids across Canada to date.

has eliminated all plastic toys in kids meals by replacing them with its activity pots, having distributed to over 679,000 kids across to date. Harvey's sustainable packaging has saved an average of 5,000 trees from being cut down and 2 million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper.

sustainable packaging has saved an average of 5,000 trees from being cut down and 2 million litres of water per year that would have been used to generate paper. Harvey's has eliminated 26 million units of plastic straws, the use of an estimated 4.5 million units of non-recyclable paper containers, and 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups and more since 2019 that would have otherwise gone to landfill.

has eliminated 26 million units of plastic straws, the use of an estimated 4.5 million units of non-recyclable paper containers, and 1.5 million units of styrofoam cups and more since 2019 that would have otherwise gone to landfill. Since 2020, Harvey's has eliminated 200,000 units of non-recyclable black plastic clamshells by switching to recyclable clamshells made from 100% recycled water bottles.

has eliminated 200,000 units of non-recyclable black plastic clamshells by switching to recyclable clamshells made from 100% recycled water bottles. Product is sourced from Canadian farmers wherever possible to reduce its impact on the environment.

"Harvey's franchisees and staff are excited to take part in National Tree Day and plant trees with our partner Tree Canada," said David Colebrook, Group President. "Sustainability is a key priority for Harvey's ensuring we do our part in keeping Canada a beautiful thing."

Through this long-term partnership with Tree Canada, Harvey's plans to plant over 250,000 trees by 2026 to compensate for an estimated total of 50,000 tonnes of CO2.

To find out if a National Tree Day event is happening near you, visit treecanada.ca. For more information on Harvey's sustainability initiatives, visit harveys.ca.

About Harvey's

Harvey's is an iconic Canadian restaurant chain that has been feeding Canadian families since 1959. Serving delicious flame-grilled burgers made with 100% Canadian beef and topped the way you want them, Harvey's has been a staple in Canadian communities for over 60 years.

About Recipe

Founded in 1883, Recipe Unlimited Corporation is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. The Company franchises and/or operates some of the most recognized brands in the country including Swiss Chalet, Harvey's, St-Hubert, The Keg, Montana's, Kelseys, East Side Mario's, New York Fries, Bier Markt, The Landing Group of Restaurants, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel, Marigolds & Onions, Blanco Cantina, Añejo, Fresh and Ultimate Kitchens.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. As at June 26, 2022, Recipe had 20 brands and 1,223 restaurants, 82% of which are operated by franchisees and joint venture partners, operating in several countries including Canada, USA, Saudi Arabia, India and the UAE. Recipe's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RECP. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com.

About Tree Canada

Tree Canada is the only national non-profit organization dedicated to planting and nurturing trees in rural and urban environments, in every province across the country. We help to grow Canada's tree canopy through our programs, research, and engagement efforts and by offering grants to communities and schools. We collaborate with a network of industry experts, academics, and other non-profits to deepen community knowledge and help municipalities plan and sustain local canopy.Together with our partners and sponsors, we have planted more than 84 million trees. TreeCanada.ca

