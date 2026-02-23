Harrison Staffing marks Ontario's first Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day

Following the passage of Bill 67, leading staffing company honours the essential contributions of frontline professionals across the province

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, Harrison Staffing proudly celebrates the inaugural Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day in Ontario, a milestone for the province's vibrant hospitality industry and the countless professionals who keep it running.

As a leading voice for the fair treatment and advancement of hospitality workers, Harrison Staffing welcomes this occasion as a long-overdue recognition for the people at the heart of every event, restaurant and hotel across the province.

"For me, hospitality has always been about creating opportunities and a sense of belonging, like the ones I had and was fortunate enough to feel when I first came to Canada," said Danny Murrell, Founder & CEO of Harrison Staffing. "Today, we celebrate the dedication of hospitality workers who bring Ontario's communities and businesses to life, every single day."

The annual observance, established through Bill 67 at Queen's Park, is the result of committed advocacy across the sector and the ongoing support of MPP Ernie Hardeman. "I am proud that my bill to recognize Hospitality Workers' Appreciation Day has passed and that we are now celebrating it for the first time. This is a meaningful opportunity to thank the hardworking people who support our communities every day for their dedication, professionalism, and care," said MPP Hardeman.

Harrison Staffing is honoured to have played a key role in raising awareness of the challenges and dedication of hospitality workers, many of whom face unique pressures and deserve greater visibility and recognition year-round. With a team of more than 300 staff serving communities across the country, Harrison Staffing was built and scaled with a people-first approach in mind, offering flexible, supportive work environments that empower staff and set new standards for service and workplace respect.

"Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day is more than symbolic," Murrell added. "It's an important step towards a future where frontline workers are properly valued and given the tools they need to succeed. Recognition must continue beyond today – through equitable treatment and fair opportunities for everyone in our industry."

Built from the perspective of someone who began as a frontline worker, Harrison Staffing is deeply committed to raising standards and advocating for long-term improvements across the hospitality industry. Harrison Staffing encourages employers, businesses and Ontarians to join in celebrating this significant day by expressing gratitude for those who deliver exceptional experiences across Ontario.

About Harrison Staffing

Harrison Staffing is a leading event staffing company renowned for delivering exceptional service in hospitality and event production.

