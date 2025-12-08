Ontario Passes Historic Bill Championing Hospitality Workers

Harrison Staffing Celebrates New Era of Recognition and Opportunity

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - In a landmark moment for Ontario's hospitality sector, the province has officially passed the Hospitality Workers Appreciation Day bill, designating February 23rd as an annual celebration of the dedicated professionals who power Ontario's vibrant restaurants, hotels, and event spaces. Harrison Staffing, a trailblazer in ethical and empowering employment, proudly celebrates this victory for hospitality workers and the communities they serve.

"This is more than a symbolic gesture. It's overdue recognition for the backbone of our industry," said Danny Murrell, Founder & CEO of Harrison Staffing. "Hospitality gave me my first opportunity to build a life in Canada. Today, we're seeing the value of hospitality work finally reflected in the eyes of the province. Our team at Harrison Staffing stands at the forefront of this movement, championing dignity, respect, and opportunity for every worker."

Harrison Staffing has redefined industry standards by putting people first, proving that well-supported, flexible work environments drive excellence and loyalty. Founded by an immigrant and former service worker, Danny Murrell, Harrison Staffing's mission is to empower employees, many of whom are newcomers, students, and parents, with the autonomy and support they need to thrive.

"I am pleased to see this bill cross the finish line, because it recognizes what so many people in the hospitality sector contribute every single day," said MPP Hardeman. "Behind every great visit to Ontario, every meal we're served, every welcoming place we stay, there are dedicated workers whose expertise and professionalism make it possible. I would like to thank Danny Murrell for his tireless efforts in championing hospitality workers and this legislation."

With over 300 staff across Ontario, Harrison Staffing has become a model for resilient, high-performing teams that set new benchmarks in service and event production. The passing of this bill underscores a vision shared by Harrison Staffing: that recognition, fair treatment, and celebration of hospitality workers are the keys to a stronger, more sustainable industry.

About Harrison Staffing

Harrison Staffing is a leading event staffing company renowned for delivering exceptional service in hospitality and event production. Servicing events throughout Toronto, Ottawa, and Montréal, Harrison Staffing is guided by a people-first philosophy that empowers its employees, guaranteeing outstanding service and a seamless event experience for every client.

