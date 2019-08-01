Harper Collins, Lavazza, Nature's Bounty, Postmates and Take-Two Interactive Among Customers That Signed on With BlackLine in Q2'2019

Enterprise and midsize companies worldwide continue to embark on digital finance

transformation journeys with accounting automation software leader

LOS ANGELES, LONDON, SINGAPORE and SYDNEY, Aug. 1, 2019 /CNW/ - Leading financial controls and automation software provider BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) continued to expand its global customer base during the second quarter of 2019, adding a broad range of large and midsize companies to its client roster from North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and the Asia-Pacific region (ASIAPAC).

Among the new customers in North America in Q2 were Adventist Health, Harper Collins, Lavazza, The Nature's Bounty Company, Postmates, Take-Two Interactive and Turner Construction. In EMEA new customers included Bekaert, Kier Group, Lagardere Travel, NS Groep and Revolution Bars. And in ASIAPAC, Dairy Farm, Kmart Tyre and Auto Service, Mercari and Z Energy were among those that signed on to use BlackLine.

Nearly 237,000 users across more than 2,800 companies worldwide use BlackLine's solutions to increase accountant productivity, reduce risk, elevate controls and compliance functions and modernize their Finance & Accounting operations. In 2018 alone, more than 187 million reconciliations were auto-certified and over 3.5 billion transactions matched by BlackLine customers.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is a provider of cloud-based solutions that transform Finance and Accounting (F&A) by automating, centralizing and streamlining financial close operations, intercompany accounting processes and other key F&A processes for large enterprises and midsize organizations. The company is recognized by Gartner as a Leader in its 2018 Magic Quadrant for Cloud Financial Close Solutions and as a pioneer in the cloud market for enhanced financial control and automation.

Designed to complement virtually all ERP and other financial systems including SAP, Oracle and NetSuite, BlackLine increases operational efficiency, real-time visibility, control and compliance to ensure end-to-end financial close management and accounting automation from within a single, unified cloud platform. Enabling customers to move beyond outdated processes and point solutions to a Continuous Accounting model, in which real-time automation, controls and period-end tasks are embedded within day-to-day activities, BlackLine helps companies modernize F&A operations with intelligent automation, ensuring more accurate and insightful financial statements and a more efficient financial close.

More than 2,800 companies with users around the world trust BlackLine to help ensure balance sheet integrity and confidence in their financial statements. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit www.blackline.com.

