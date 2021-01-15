Hard Rock Hotels® Partners With Historic London, Ontario Property With Plans For New Hotel Development

Newly Signed Agreement with Dora Hotel Company and The Cribbage Group Advances Hard Rock Hotels' Expansion of its North American Portfolio

LONDON, Ontario, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hard Rock Hotels today announced plans to locate a new property in London, Ontario, as the iconic global brand continues to expand its reach with another world-class hotel and entertainment venue in North America. Working in tandem with managing partners at Dora Hotel Company and The Cribbage Group, Hard Rock will transform the historic site of the former Kellogg's Canada Factory into a unique location that brings the brand's world-renowned music and entertainment offerings to the region. Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario will greatly complement existing tourist activities in the region and create a wide variety of educational, cultural and historical experiences for guests of all ages to enjoy.

Located at 100 Kellogg Lane, the planned 353-room hotel will be completed in two phases, with an initial 163-room opening planned for late 2022 and final site completion in 2025. Embracing historical aspects of this site, the design will embody luxury industrial elements that preserve the original atmosphere and charm of the site. This includes the original courtyard that is highlighted by a building developed by Albert Khan, widely acknowledged as the foremost industrial architect of his time and the "Architect of Detroit."

"We are thrilled to partner with the Dora Hotel Company and The Cribbage Group on this project, bringing Hard Rock's world-class entertainment experiences to an already-bustling area in Ontario," said Todd Hricko, SVP of Hotel Development at Hard Rock International. "This property will provide a multitude of local attractions and unique on-property activities sure to create lasting memories for all who visit."

"Signing the agreement for the creation of Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario is the beginning of what is sure to be an extraordinary partnership between The Dora Hotel Company, Hard Rock International, The Cribbage Group and the city of London," said Tim Dora, President of The Dora Hotel Company. "We are excited to begin work on this property and bring to life the unparalleled energy of Hard Rock. There is no doubt this hotel will be a game changer for Canadians and those traveling from around the globe to Ontario for this Hard Rock Hotel experience."

Located on the property are a plethora of delicious restaurants and fun attractions for guests of all ages. The property features the future home of London Children's Museum, the Canadian Medical Hall of Fame, the highest indoor ropes course in North America, 145-foot ziplines, a 75-foot freefall and more than 20,000 square feet of trampoline park at The Factory, as well as food and beverage offerings such as Powerhouse Brewery, Paradigm Spirits Co., The Canteen and The Club House. Close in proximity to the hotel are local attractions such as Budweiser Gardens, RBC Place London and other sports and entertainment facilities.

The hotel will feature Hard Rock's signature amenities such as The Sound of Your Stay® program, a three-part offering that gets guests in the groove with an in-room Crosley vinyl player delivered to their door, a Heritage guitar delivery complete with amp and headphones for jam sessions and a choice of carefully curated playlists that are available for guests to stream or download. Other signature Hard Rock amenities on-property include Body Rock® Fitness, a cutting-edge workout with innovative training systems just steps away from all rooms, and The Rock Spa®, which welcomes guests to treat themselves to rest and relaxation in various forms.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels delivers products for the varied aspects of life – work, play and personal sanctuary. For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotel properties, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

About Hard Rock Hotels®

Hard Rock Hotels is an award-winning internationally recognized leader in the hospitality industry – offering world-class entertainment, contemporary designs, incomparable service and one-of-a-kind brand amenities, catering to modern travelers who seek a reprieve from traditional, predictable properties. Driven by integrity, philanthropy and unparalleled guest experiences, the brand adorns 33 distinctive hotels in the world's most enviable destinations. Hard Rock Hotels continue to provide amazing live music, dining options that make guests' taste buds sing, head-to-toe wellness services and many more amenities, all while practicing social distance guidelines and adhering to SAFE+ SOUND protocols. For more information on Hard Rock Hotels, please visit www.hardrockhotels.com.

