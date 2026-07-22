Hard Rock Bet Brings World-Class Sports Betting and Online Casino to Ontario

Iconic entertainment brand enters Canada's largest regulated iGaming market with full sportsbook and casino offering

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. and TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hard Rock Digital today announced the official launch of Hard Rock Bet in Ontario, Canada, marking the company's first international market expansion and bringing its award-winning mobile sportsbook and online casino platform to players across the province.

Hard Rock Bet Now Live in Ontario

Hard Rock Bet enters Ontario with a differentiated offering that combines a premium online sportsbook experience with one of the largest online casino selections in the market, featuring more than 3,000 games, including top slots, table games, and live dealer content from leading providers. The platform delivers an intuitive player experience, fast deposits and withdrawals, and parlay wagering across fan-favorite sports from around the world. Ontario players will have access to exclusive Legendary Reward Drops at launch, as well as online Unity Points, which can be redeemed in the Hard Rock Bet Reward Store

The Ontario launch reflects Hard Rock Digital's commitment to building a truly local presence in Canada. Hard Rock Bet draws on the legacy of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa, which has established itself as a trusted destination in the province. The company has an Ontario-based marketing team and a 24/7 local customer support operation to provide players with around-the-clock service.

"Expanding into Ontario with Hard Rock Bet marks the first time we've brought our platform to an audience outside the U.S.," said Marlon Goldstein, Executive Managing Director & CEO of Hard Rock Digital. "We're excited to introduce Ontario players to a premium entertainment experience that reflects the energy and service synonymous with the Hard Rock brand. And by investing in local talent, local partnerships, and localized customer support, we're creating an experience designed specifically for Ontario players."

"Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa has the reputation of bringing people together for amplified entertainment experiences, and we're excited to see that spirit extend into the digital space," said Christine Crump, President of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Ottawa. "The launch of Hard Rock Bet is a natural next step for the Hard Rock brand in Ontario, and we look forward to building on that connection with guests and players over time."

The launch will also be supported by connections to Toronto's iconic music scene, including a collaboration with Canadian artist Choclair that remastered a celebrated 20-year-old track, "Let's Ride," to celebrate Hard Rock Bet's arrival in Ontario.

Hard Rock Bet is available for download via iOS and Android and can also be played on desktop via HardRockBet.ca

Play responsibly. Must be 19+ to play and physically present in Ontario. Know your limit, play within it. If gambling is no longer fun, confidential support is available through ConnexOntario at ConnexOntario.ca or by calling 1-866-531-2600.

About Hard Rock Digital

Hard Rock Digital is the exclusive Hard Rock International vehicle for interactive gaming and sports betting and the primary vendor to the Seminole Tribe of Florida for sports betting. Known the world over for its famous cafes, casinos, hotels, and music memorabilia collection, Hard Rock's legendary hospitality and entertainment serves as our foundation as we build the future of sports betting and internet gaming. Headquartered in Hollywood, Florida, and with offices in Austin, Texas, Atlantic City, New Jersey, and Toronto, Ontario, Hard Rock Digital is dedicated to creating the best place to play for sports fans and mobile gamers everywhere. Join us by visiting HardRockBet.ca and following @HardRockBet on social media for the latest betting action. For more, visit HardRockDigital.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock Bet

Jon Chapper, [email protected]