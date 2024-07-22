Harbour City Shopping Mall collaborates with artist Lucas Zanotto to launch his largest campaign "Join the Loop" in Hong Kong this Summer, with installations and sports-themed playground for art lovers and kids

Harbour City is transformed into an artistic sports wonderland to soak in the latest sports frenzy. The Moving Forward Sports Ground features two photogenic spots and three sports-themed activity areas, where kids can dig into the sandpit, zoom around the tricycle track, and captain their own remote-control canoe together with 5-meter-tall characters. And at the hottest tourist attraction - Ocean Terminal Deck, Happy Flipping Boxing Ring with more than 30 inflatables is set against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, for everyone to enjoy the spectacular views while engaging in a fun-filled boxing experience.

Zanotto also hosts his first solo multimedia exhibition in Hong Kong, titled "Looping in Hong Kong" at Gallery by the Harbour. The exhibition not only showcases his most loved looping animations, but also over 20 artworks, including sculptures and prints, that perfectly bridges physical artworks with unique digital creations.

Known for his captivating looping animations featuring large-eyed, endearing characters and vibrant geometric patterns, Zanotto's playful and stress-relieving artworks have captured the hearts of countless fans worldwide.

Immerse yourself in Zanotto's art and sports loops, and loop in the joy and wonder with family and friends at Harbour City!

SOURCE Harbour City Estates Limited

Download press release and photos: https://bit.ly/4cKfm4E / https://pan.baidu.com/s/15vIyLUyXqw5l2ntV63zhYQ?pwd=t67h; Harbour City Estates Limited: Kayley Lee, (852) 2118 6995, [email protected]; Florence Man, (852) 21188623, [email protected]