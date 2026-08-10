HANK. MAKES ITS DEBUT, REDEFINING THE MODERN MEN'S RETAIL EXPERIENCE

"We've spent decades operating in the Canadian menswear market, over the last ten years, through the loss of retailers and shifts in the industry we have noticed a growing void in the menswear market," states Mike Purkis, Founder of HANK. and President & CEO of Caulfeild Apparel Group. "We built HANK. to fill that void, and to serve the Canadian man. Throughout the market, HANK. will execute with a singular purpose, to help men show up with confidence and intention, every day."

Every space is thoughtfully designed with a mid-century modern aesthetic, vintage furnishings, an art-forward interior and in-store messaging, all which set the tone for an elevated retail experience. HANK. features a considered assortment of premium brands, trusted guidance and an environment built to help men dress with confidence and live with purpose.

HANK. Well made. Well chosen. Well worn.

Additional openings include: CF Masonville Place, opens in late summer 2026, with more locations on the horizon. The brand's e-commerce destination will launch in fall 2026, at www.hankmenswear.com.

"Men are overwhelmed online and underserved in person. We are intentionally launching with brick-and-mortar first because confidence is built in person, not on a screen. A very carefully architected online experience will follow later this Fall," Continues Mike Purkis.

Complementing the curated collection of apparel brands is a series of Canadian partnerships to celebrate homegrown craftsmanship and reinforce HANK.'s belief that being the best version of oneself shows up in the details.

KANTO -- Canadian-designed audio fills every HANK. location, setting a soundtrack that invites guests to slow down, browse and settle into the curated experience.

Vancouver Candle Co. -- Created exclusively for HANK., the co-branded candle is hand-poured with the same care and craftsmanship HANK. brings to every product on its shelves. Available as a gift with qualifying purchases and for retail in-store, it's a small way for guests to bring the HANK. experience home.

Harmon's -- The premium Canadian-made, natural brewed non-alcoholic beer gives guests a reason to stay a little longer, reflecting HANK.'s belief that being one's best self isn't about performance -- it's about showing up authentically.

Together, these partnerships help bring HANK.'s philosophy to life: great style is about more than clothes. It's about confidence, consideration and being ready for whatever the day brings.

HANK.

Bayview Village Shopping Centre

2901 Bayview Ave, North York, ON M2K 1B8

M – F: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Upper Canada Mall

17600 Yonge St, Newmarket, ON L3Y 4Z1

M – F: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:00 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

About HANK

HANK is a Canadian menswear retailer built on the belief that every man deserves to become the best version of himself. More than a clothing store, HANK combines thoughtfully curated apparel, trusted personal guidance in fashion, and in life, with timeless style to help men dress with confidence and live with purpose. Every product, experience and conversation is designed to make choosing well simple -- because when a man feels confident in what he wears, he is better prepared for whatever life throws at him.

HANK. Well made. Well chosen. Well worn.

www.hankmenswear.com

@hank.menswear

SOURCE Caulfeild Apparel Group

For more information, high-resolution imagery and/or interview requests, please contact: The NBP Group, Dani Matte | [email protected]