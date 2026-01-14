Meet HANK - Caulfeild Apparel Group re-enters retail with launch of multiple menswear boutique destinations

As a leader in apparel distribution since 1886, HANK brings the brand back to its roots

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Caulfeild Apparel Group, one of Canada's longest-standing independently owned apparel and distribution companies, today announced the launch of the brand's retail effort, HANK. A multi-brand menswear destination envisioned through authentic, modern-day living, HANK is inspired by the heritage meaning of "a hank," a coil of thread symbolizing craftsmanship and raw creativity, reflecting modern masculinity through thoughtful service and refined design.

Offering a selection of premium brands, combined with passionate service expertise enveloped within a work-life inspired space, HANK will embody the same trusted values, design and leadership Caulfeild Apparel Group has continued to thrive with over the past century.

"The closure of multiple major department stores left a large gap to fill in premium menswear, allowing us to envision a future boutique offering with a multibrand experience tied to the premium and contemporary consumer," states Michael Purkis, CEO of Caulfeild Apparel Group. "For over a century, we have guided and worked in partnership with the country's leading heritage destinations, so the launch of HANK is a natural evolution that moves us forward into the future while honouring our roots in menswear apparel."

HANK retail destinations are set to open in 2026 throughout the GTA, with more information to come soon.

ABOUT CAULFEILD

Caulfeild Apparel Group, established in 1886, is one of Canada's oldest, privately owned and operated apparel companies. Since 1886, Caulfeild has been building strong partnerships, a vast sales network, and a talented team of apparel experts. As a result, they've become a leading distributor of high-quality branded apparel in North America, boasting a portfolio of over 1500 independent accounts across Canada and the USA.

Today, Caulfeild licenses premium brands for sales and distribution across North America, in addition to owning brands, including Benson, Modern English and Joe Boxer Canada, one of Canada's most iconic brands from the 80's. With a sales and design studio located in Oakville, Ontario as well as a 36,000 square foot Distribution Centre in Toronto, Caulfeild remains a quiet leader in the apparel space, continuing investment in inventory, distribution, marketing, product development, sales and customer service. This positioning allows all Caulfeild licensed brands a market position well in excess of the Canadian/American ratio.

ABOUT HANK

HANK is Canada's newest multi‑brand menswear destination, created to redefine how men shop through a curated selection of premium brands, passionate expertise, and a retail experience designed around how men actually live and dress. Blending the authenticity of an independent boutique with the scale, value, and design leadership of Caulfeild Apparel Group -- a fourth‑generation Canadian menswear institution trusted since 1886 -- HANK offers elevated style in a warm, lived‑in environment built for comfort, confidence, and ease. Inspired by the heritage meaning of "a hank," a coil of thread symbolizing craftsmanship and raw creativity, the brand reflects modern masculinity through thoughtful service and refined design.

With a large gap left in the premium men's apparel market following the exit of major department stores, HANK enters as a specialty retailer committed to serving Canadian communities, offering curated assortments, exceptional service, and lifestyle‑driven spaces that bring connection, belonging, and a more personal way to shop.

