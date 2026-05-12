Hammerco Lawyers Releases Still Rising, a Free Guide to Help Survivors of Sexual Assault Understand Their Legal Options

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Hammerco Lawyers LLP has released Still Rising: Navigating Your Legal Options After Sexual Assault, a free resource designed to support survivors of sexual violence and those who work with them.

The guide provides clear, accessible information about the legal options available to survivors, including both criminal and civil processes, as well as the realities and challenges of navigating the legal system.

"Many survivors are navigating legal systems with little understanding of their rights, the obligations within the system, and the supports and resources available," said Morgyn Chandler, Managing Partner at Hammerco Lawyers. "Too often, people are left to figure it out on their own. This resource was created to make that information more accessible, and to support survivors in making informed decisions about what's right for them."

Still Rising recognizes that engaging with the legal system can be difficult and, at times, re-traumatizing, and aims to provide information in a clear, honest, and considerate way that respects each individual's experience.

The guide was developed in collaboration with communications leader and Morgyn's twin sister, Kate Chandler, and includes contributions from frontline experts. These include a chapter that inspired the book's title, "Still rising--cultural safety through Indigenous eyes and experience," by Guest Contributor Lisa Scott, Executive Director, Cowichan Women Against Violence Society, as well as the foreword by Dalya Israel, Executive Director, Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre.

"We hope that more open and honest conversations about sexual violence and the legal options available will shift the way we think and talk about these issues. To move away from sensationalism and rape myths and towards accountability, healing, and belief," said Morgyn Chandler. "Above all, we want survivors to know they are not alone, and there are people who will listen, believe, and support them."

The resource is focused on the British Columbia legal system and covers topics including:

Criminal and civil legal options

The process of a civil lawsuit

Childhood, institutional, and intimate partner sexual violence

Non-disclosure agreements and defamation

Available supports and resources across BC and Canada

The release of Still Rising reflects Hammerco's ongoing work advocating for survivors of sexual violence and the firm's commitment to improving access to information and support.

Still Rising is available as a free download or in print by request at: hammerco.ca/still-rising/

Copies of the book are also being made available to organizations across the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island that work with survivors of sexual assault. If you would like to request a hard copy, please contact Hammerco Lawyers at hammerco.ca or 1.604.269.8500.

About Hammerco Lawyers LLP

For over 25 years, Hammerco Lawyers has consistently helped individuals and businesses in B.C. achieve positive legal outcomes. Recognized by Best Law Firms™ – Canada and with lawyers regularly included in The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™, Hammerco is a leading boutique litigation firm, focusing on class actions, personal injury, civil sexual assault, commercial litigation, and estate litigation. With offices in Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and London, Ontario, Hammerco delivers powerful legal solutions to clients across Canada.

SOURCE Hammerco Lawyers LLP

Media Contact: Kate Chandler, [email protected]