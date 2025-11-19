Hammerco Lawyers Expands Nationally with New London, Ontario Office Led by Sabrina Lombardi

Seasoned class action litigator Sabrina Lombardi joins Hammerco as a Partner to lead the new Ontario office

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Hammerco Lawyers LLP is proud to announce the opening of a new office in London, Ontario, marking an exciting national expansion for the firm and strengthening Hammerco's leadership in complex class action litigation across Canada.

This expansion builds on Hammerco's 25-year evolution from a leading personal injury practice into one of BC's top boutique litigation firms, consistently recognized among the country's best law firms and home to some of its top lawyers.

As part of this expansion, Sabrina Lombardi joins Hammerco as a Partner to lead the new London office and grow the firm's class action practice nationally. Sabrina brings nearly 20 years of expertise and a distinguished reputation in class actions, having successfully conducted one of the rare common issues trials in Canada. Known for her skill in the courtroom and as a powerful advocate for justice, Sabrina is widely regarded as an authority in this field, frequently contributing to leading legal conferences and education across North America and Europe.

Joining Sabrina are Associate Lawyer Chanèle Rioux-McCormick and Law Clerk Martha Edwards, who bring extensive experience and a proven track record working together on complex litigation files. Together, this new team represents a potent addition to Hammerco's already formidable team.

"This is an energizing step for Hammerco and a natural progression for our firm," said Morgyn Chandler, Managing Partner. "Sabrina and her team are leaders in class actions, and their experience and reputation further elevate our capabilities in this area. This expansion allows us to deepen our national presence and open the door for future growth while broadening our class action practice and continuing to deliver exceptional results for the people, businesses, and communities we serve."

"I was drawn to Hammerco by its stellar reputation, client-first approach, and incredible legal talent," said Sabrina Lombardi. "I'm thrilled to join such a respected and talented team. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues and contributing to the firm's class action practice, helping them expand into Ontario and support more clients in navigating these complex legal challenges."

While this expansion underscores Hammerco's growing strength in class actions, the firm remains deeply committed to its broad range of services, including personal injury, sexual assault, estate litigation, and commercial litigation.

Hammerco's London office will officially open on December 1, 2025, with the team onboarding clients and collaborating with colleagues across the firm's Vancouver and Vancouver Island offices.

About Hammerco Lawyers LLP

For over 25 years, Hammerco Lawyers has consistently helped individuals and businesses in B.C. achieve positive legal outcomes. Recognized by Best Law Firms™ – Canada and with lawyers regularly included in The Best Lawyers in Canada™ and in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in Canada™, Hammerco is a leading boutique litigation firm, focusing on class actions, personal injury, civil sexual assault, commercial litigation, and estate litigation. With offices in Vancouver, Vancouver Island, and now London, Ontario, Hammerco delivers powerful legal solutions to clients across Canada.

