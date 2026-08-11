Hamilton's Piano Piano introduces 'Steel City Special' to make dining out more accessible

A month-long prix fixe celebrates Hamilton with exceptional value and a local Fairweather Brewery partnership.

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- As diners become more intentional about where they spend their restaurant dollars, Piano Piano Hamilton is making it easier to enjoy a memorable night out any night of the week.

Launching August 3, the Steel City Special is a month-long three-course prix fixe available exclusively at Piano Piano Hamilton, featuring $34 lunch (Friday–Sunday) and $45 dinner (nightly).

PIANO PIANO Hamilton

The menus reflect Chef Victor Barry's signature approach to generous Italian cooking, featuring everything from Burrata al Campagnolo, Mushroom Cavatelli and Canestri alla Vodka to premium mains like Bistecca al Pepe, Agrodolce Seabass and Bone-In Veal Parm--bringing some of the restaurant's most celebrated dishes together at a price that makes them an everyday indulgence.

The experience is rounded out with a rotating $10 Fairweather Brewery pour, celebrating one of Hamilton's favourite independent breweries and the city's vibrant food and drink community.

"People are paying more attention to where they spend their money, and they should," says Chef & Owner Victor Barry. "If we're asking someone to choose us for dinner, we've got to make it worth it. Great ingredients, generous portions, warm hospitality and real value. That's what keeps people coming back. That's what the Steel City Special is all about."

Available through August 31, the Steel City Special reflects Piano Piano's belief that exceptional dining should never be reserved for special occasions.

Steel City Special

Available: August 3–31, 2026

Location: Piano Piano Hamilton

Lunch: Friday–Sunday | $34

Dinner: Nightly | $45

Reservations: pianopianotherestaurant.com

About Piano Piano

Founded by Chef Victor Barry, Piano Piano is known for its playful Italian cuisine, naturally leavened sourdough pizza, handmade pasta and warm hospitality. With seven locations across Southern Ontario, the restaurant has become a destination for everything from casual weeknight dinners to milestone celebrations.

SOURCE PIANO PIANO the restaurant

Karen Deuel, Director of Communications, Piano Piano Restaurant, [email protected], 16478323565