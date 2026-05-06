Canada's Most-Loved Restaurant Pizza Is Now Available Coast to Coast

TORONTO, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - PIANO PIANO the Restaurant -- Toronto's beloved Italian dining institution founded by Chef Victor Barry -- today announces that its premium frozen pizza is now available nationally across Canada, marking a defining milestone for the brand and for Canadian food.

For years, guests at PIANO PIANO's seven Toronto, Hamilton, and Oakville restaurant locations have experienced what makes the pizza singular: a crust built on a 72-hour, naturally-leavened sourdough fermentation -- the same living dough tradition that has defined artisan bread-making for centuries, and that no other frozen pizza brand in Canada replicates.

"This pizza was born in our restaurants, out of the same obsession with doing things properly that drives everything we do. The sourdough takes 72 hours. The ingredients are the best we can find. We never cut corners -- and that doesn't change whether you're eating with us in Toronto or heating up a pizza in your oven in Vancouver or Halifax. Canada deserves a frozen pizza that actually tastes like something."

-- Chef Victor Barry, Founder, PIANO PIANO

The PIANO PIANO story is inseparable from the restaurants. Chef Victor Barry -- who first made his name at the renowned Splendido before opening PIANO PIANO in Toronto in 2016 -- built a dining brand rooted in the conviction that Italian food, done with care, is among the most satisfying experiences a person can have. The restaurants became destinations: seven locations across the GTA and beyond, each one designed to feel like the Italian neighbourhood restaurant you always wished was around the corner.

The frozen pizza grew directly from that reputation. Launched in 2020, PIANO PIANO frozen pizza quickly earned a following among the same guests who loved the restaurants -- people who recognized that this was something genuinely different in the freezer aisle. What began as a local Ontario phenomenon has since scaled into a national operation, with a CFIA-certified, FDA-licensed production facility delivering over 200,000 pizzas per month -- without ever compromising the 72-hour sourdough process that makes the product what it is.

The Only Real Sourdough Frozen Pizza in Canada

In a category crowded with products that use the word "artisan" liberally and deliver little, PIANO PIANO stands apart on a single, verifiable fact: its crust is made from a naturally-leavened sourdough that ferments for a full 72 hours before it ever sees a freezer -- producing the chewy, blistered, complex character that defines great pizza. No other frozen pizza brand in Canada does this. Topped with premium, locally-sourced Ontario ingredients, every pizza reflects the same standards that have made PIANO PIANO one of the country's most enduringly popular restaurant groups.

Now Available Across Canada

Building on a loyal following across Ontario's leading grocers -- including Loblaw's, Sobeys, Metro, Longo's, and Summerhill Market -- PIANO PIANO now brings its pizza to Canadians coast to coast through a new national partnership with Walmart Canada, as well as Country Grocer in British Columbia and Coleman's in Newfoundland. Find your nearest retailer at pianopianotherestaurant.com.

ABOUT PIANO PIANO

Founded by Chef Victor Barry, PIANO PIANO operates seven locations across Toronto, Oakville, and Hamilton, and is the largest producer of premium frozen pizza in Canada. PIANO PIANO frozen pizza is available at over 350 retail locations nationwide. For more information visit pianopianotherestaurant.com or follow @pianopianotherestaurant on Instagram.

SOURCE PIANO PIANO the restaurant

MEDIA CONTACT: Karen Deuel, Director of Communications, [email protected]