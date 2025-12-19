Halo Top Teams up with Food Banks Canada to Give Back 20,000 Meals to Canadians in Need This Holiday Season

"Halo Top is all about being so good." says Anne-Marie Docherty, President of Halo Top Canada. "This year, we're putting that into action by supporting Food Banks Canada to work towards a future where no one in Canada goes hungry and support those who need it most at this time. We encourage others to share their own goodness however they can."

Food Banks Canada has been a leader in addressing food insecurity for more than 40 years, providing national guidance to help relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow. The organization remains deeply committed to supporting Canadians facing food insecurity. Halo Top is calling on Canadians to be "so good" this season by giving back in meaningful ways and supporting those in need during the holidays.

About Halo Top

Halo Top is on a mission to share feel-good indulgence, offering Canadians a delicious treat that lets you fully enjoy your sweet cravings. Made in Canada, Halo Top comes in 11 delicious flavours, from Sea Salt Caramel to Chocolate Caramel Brownie, ranging from just 110–150 calories per serving. By promoting a wellness-forward, better-for-you approach, Halo Top is redefining dessert in its category, bringing Canadians a truly indulgent treat without compromise. So ditch the second thoughts and scoop in because with Halo Top, being good has never been easier. Learn more at https://halotop.ca/ .

About Food Banks Canada

Food Banks Canada is the leader in addressing food insecurity in Canada. Our mission is to provide national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast to coast to coast. For over 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping people living in Canada with food insecurity. Over 5,500 food banks and community organizations come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours, who -- this year -- made close to 2.2 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Since 2010, Food Banks Canada has shared over $1 billion in food support and over $275 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity--while, backed by leading research, advocating for meaningful actions from governments to counter hunger and its root causes. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit foodbankscanada.ca to learn more.

