HALO TOP CELEBRATES CANADIAN SUMMER WITH TWO NEW LIMITED-EDITION FLAVOURS

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Halo Top is celebrating iconic Canadian summer traditions with the launch of two new limited-edition flavours: S'mores and Maple Pecan.

Inspired by campfires, cottage weekends and long summer nights, these two iconic Canadiana flavours reflect the tastes and traditions Canadians look forward to all year long. With Halo Top Canada pints produced in Canada, the brand set out to relaunch two seasonal flavours that pay tribute to uniquely Canadian summer experiences while staying true to its better-for-you promise.

Halo Top's S'mores and Maple Pecan have arrived for a limited time.

S'mores features a creamy marshmallow base with graham crunch and chocolate chips, inspired by the quintessential campfire treat. Maple Pecan, a gluten-free option, combines a rich maple-flavoured base with crunchy pecans for a distinctly Canadian twist.

Both flavours deliver the indulgent taste Halo Top fans love with just 150 calories per serving, less sugar and fat than traditional ice cream, and more protein and fibre.

"All our products are produced right here in Canada, so it felt only natural to celebrate the season with flavours inspired by Canadian summer traditions," said Anne-Marie Docherty, President of Halo Top Canada. "Summer is all about having fun and feeling good while doing it, and that's exactly what these flavours deliver. They're so good, you don't have to be."

As Canadians continue to seek out treats that balance great taste and wellness, Halo Top's latest flavours offer a lighter way to enjoy the tastes of summer without compromise.

The limited-edition flavours will be available at Loblaws, Metro Ontario, Zehrs, Your Independent Grocers and Real Canadian Superstore locations across Canada while supplies last.

For more information or to find your nearest retailer, visit https://halotop.ca/ or follow @HaloTop_CA on Instagram.

About Halo Top

Halo Top is on a mission to share feel-good indulgence, offering Canadians a delicious treat that lets you fully enjoy your sweet cravings. Made in Canada, Halo Top comes in 11 delicious flavours, from Sea Salt Caramel to Chocolate Caramel Brownie, ranging from just 110–150 calories per serving. By promoting a wellness-forward, better-for-you approach, Halo Top is redefining dessert in its category, bringing Canadians a truly indulgent treat without compromise. So ditch the second thoughts and scoop in because with Halo Top, being good has never been easier. Learn more at https://halotop.ca/.

SOURCE Halo Top Canada

For more information, please contact Amy Newediuk, Bodega Public Relations at [email protected].