HALIFAX, NS , June 11, 2026 /CNW/ - Halifax Tides FC has named Desjardins as its front-of-kit sponsor under a multi-year partnership. The partnership will debut on the club's jerseys June 13, 2026, when the Tides host Calgary Wild FC at Wanderers Grounds.

The Tides and Desjardins share a commitment to strengthening communities and creating opportunities beyond the pitch. As part of the partnership, the organizations will collaborate on initiatives aimed at bringing people together, generating regional impact and supporting long-term progress across Atlantic Canada.

Tides president Valerie Malone said the partnership reflects the club's commitment to community engagement and the growth of professional sports in Halifax.

"Partnerships like this create real opportunity," Malone said. "Having partners who believe in and support us allows us to continue our mission of expanding opportunity in our region and across Canada."

The club competes in the Northern Super League and is the only professional women's soccer team based in Atlantic Canada.

Desjardins will be integrated into select matchday experiences throughout the season, including fan activities and community programming at home matches.

"We're incredibly proud to be part of the Halifax sports community. Sport is fundamentally inclusive. It brings people together and helps individuals thrive," said Denis Dubois, President and CEO of Desjardins Group. "This partnership with the Halifax Tides is exciting for Desjardins because it gives us an opportunity to support women's professional sports in Canada and encourage positive role models for young athletes."

The partnership reflects a shared focus on community engagement and the growth of women's professional soccer in Canada through the Northern Super League. It brings together a national financial cooperative and a professional women's club supporting a sport creating new opportunities for players, fans and communities across the country.

About Halifax Tides FC

Halifax Tides FC is a professional soccer club based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, competing in the Northern Super League. The Tides are dedicated to growing the game of soccer in Atlantic Canada, promoting inclusivity, and inspiring the next generation of players and fans.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest cooperative financial group in Canada and the eighth largest in the world, with assets of $524.3 billion as at March 31, 2026. Desjardins has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It offers a full range of products an In addition to being ranked services through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms, and its subsidiaries across Canada.d among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry.

SOURCE Halifax Tides FC

For more information: Marilyn Burke, Marketing & Communication Manager, [email protected]