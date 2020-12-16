/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision" or the "Company"), a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions, announced today the successful closing of its previously announced initial public offering (the "Offering") of 5,000,000 common shares at a price of C$6.00 per share, for total gross proceeds of C$30,000,000. Haivision will use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund strategic acquisitions and to pursue organic growth strategies and other initiatives.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading today on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") under the symbol "HAI".

"Mission-critical real-time IP video is transforming the way organizations operate and promotes better informed decision making. Haivision is at the heart of the accelerated adoption of IP video across all industries," said Mirko Wicha, President and CEO of Haivision. "Listing on the TSX heralds in the next phase of our evolution, will continue to drive our innovation in live IP video and cloud networking and will accelerate our growth," added Wicha.

The Offering was made through a syndicate of underwriters led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Desjardins Capital Markets, as lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and Beacon Securities Limited (collectively, the "Underwriters").

The Underwriters have been granted an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 750,000 common shares at a price of C$6.00 per share, for additional gross proceeds to Haivision of C$4,500,000 if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]