Haivision Announces Voting Results From 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Haivision Systems Inc. ("Haivision") (TSX: HAI) is pleased to announce the voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held today in a virtual format.

A total of approximately 58% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Haivision were represented at the meeting, and each of the seven nominated directors of Haivision was elected as director of Haivision. Each director was elected by a substantial majority as follows:

Director Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Harvey Bienenstock 15,440,623 99.60% 61,625 0.40% Glenn E. Duval 11,233,694 72.46% 4,268,554 27.54% Neil Hindle 15,442,423 99.61% 59,825 0.39% Sidney Horn 15,490,513 99.92% 11,735 0.08% Robin M. Rush 15,440,142 99.60% 62,106 0.40% Julie Tremblay 15,490,163 99.92% 12,085 0.08% Miroslav Wicha 15,497,588 99.97% 4,660 0.03%

Haivision's external auditor was also reappointed at the meeting. Final voting results on all matters voted on at the meeting will be filed under Haivision's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Haivision

Haivision is a leading global provider of mission-critical, real-time video streaming and networking solutions. Our connected cloud and intelligent edge technologies enable global organizations to engage audiences, enhance collaboration, and support decision making. We provide high quality, low latency, secure, and reliable live video at a global scale. Haivision open sourced its award-winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol and founded the SRT Alliance to support its adoption. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision continues to fuel the future of IP video transformation. Founded in 2004, Haivision is headquartered in Montreal and Chicago with offices, sales, and support located throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at haivision.com.

SOURCE Haivision Systems Inc.

For further information: Dan Rabinowitz, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President, Operations, 847-362-6800 ext. 7209, [email protected]