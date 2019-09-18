Hainan Airlines completes maiden voyage of Chengdu-Chicago service

The route, with two round trip flights weekly, will be serviced by a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. Business class will be equipped with 180-degree flatbed seats, BOSE noise cancelling headphones and luxury kits, while every seat on the aircraft is equipped with an exclusive entertainment system. All passengers will be served with both Western and Oriental cuisines. Passengers can also use their portable electronic devices on board.

The airline now operates several routes with destinations in North America, including Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Mexico City, New York, Tijuana, Toronto and Vancouver, forming a comprehensive network with convenient connections to rapid transit and multimodal transportation at each destination, expanding the number of travel choices for passengers en route to North America.

Hainan Airlines' Chengdu-Chicago Flight Schedule (All times are local):

Flight No. Aircraft Schedule Departure City Departure Time Arrival Time Arrival City HU705 Boeing 787 Monday/Friday Chengdu 9:00 pm 10:10 pm Chicago HU706 Boeing 787 Tuesday/Saturday Chicago 12:10 am 4:10 am +1 Chengdu

Note: Specific timetables can be confirmed on Hainan Airlines' official website.

SOURCE Hainan Airlines

For further information: Siyuan Yan, 86-898-6996-5119