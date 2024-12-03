Hain Celestial Champions Hunger Relief This Holiday Season with Action for Children and FareShare Partnerships

With on-pack promotions from Ella's Kitchen® and Yorkshire Provender®, Hain Celestial aims to make a meaningful impact on families facing food insecurity

HOBOKEN, N.J., Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ -- This holiday season, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HAIN), a leading global health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living through better-for-you brands, is pleased to reaffirm its commitment to growing its impact by partnering with consumers to help combat food insecurity through two on-pack promotions benefitting charitable organizations, Action for Children and FareShare.

On-pack promotions supporting Action for Children and FareShare through Hain Celestial's Ella's Kitchen product and Yorkshire Provender soup this holiday season. On-pack promotions benefiting FareShare and Action for Children with Hain Celestial's Yorkshire Provender soup and Ella's Kitchen product.

According to The Food Foundation, one in six people are currently experiencing food insecurity in the UK, and of those, 8 million are adults and 3 million are children. Meanwhile, UNICEF's 2024 Global Report on Food Crisis states nearly 282 million people experienced hunger in 2023.

"At Hain, our purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities, and the planet through our better-for-you brands. We understand that this time of year can be especially challenging for families, particularly those with young children, and we believe that real change happens when we engage our consumers to join us in making a difference," said Chris Jenkins, Hain Celestial Group's Global Impact Director. "That's why we're incredibly proud to partner with amazing organizations like FareShare and Action for Children to support their vital work and make a meaningful difference for vulnerable families and communities."

The global manufacturer's holiday efforts include:

Ella's Kitchen, which is the UK's No. 1 baby and kids' food brand¹ and Certified B Corporation, is once again partnering with Action for Children UK on a festive on-pack promotion to help support vulnerable little ones and their families. For every pack sold of Ella's Kitchen limited edition run of Sweetcorn + Carrot Melty Sticks, 30 pence (or about .39 cents ) will be donated directly to the children's charity while supplies last to fund a hot meal, warm clothes, or a special present. Last year, the on-pack promotion raised more than £91,000 for the UK-based children's charity that was created to help vulnerable children, young people and their families have a safe and happy childhood.





(or about ) will be donated directly to the children's charity while supplies last to fund a hot meal, warm clothes, or a special present. Last year, the on-pack promotion raised more than £91,000 for the UK-based children's charity that was created to help vulnerable children, young people and their families have a safe and happy childhood. Yorkshire Provender, a leading soup brand in the UK, is partnering with FareShare, the country's largest charity fighting hunger and food waste, to help fund the equivalent of 125,000 hot lunches to those in need across the country. The promotion is featured on pack and consumers can make an additional contribution by simply following the QR code on the back. This on-pack promotion marks Yorkshire Provender's first effort with FareShare.

The promotion builds on Hain's global partnership with FareShare who recently recognized Hain as a leading food partner by exceeding a milestone 1 million meals donated across its brands. Hain Celestial's family of brands, including Hartley's jams and jellies, Robertson's and Frank Cooper's marmalade and Sun-Pat peanut butter, together have donated the equivalent of more than 1.2 million meals² to FareShare since 2017 when its partnership began. The food donations were then redistributed by FareShare to 3,919 charities and community groups across the UK.

"We are enormously grateful to the team at Hain Celestial for their continued support for FareShare and for launching this year's campaign with Yorkshire Provender," said Geoff Carroll, Commercial Manager at FareShare. "The donations made to FareShare from this initiative will help us get good-to-eat food, which might otherwise go to waste, to people who need it. Hain's generous support of FareShare makes a huge difference in helping us make the food go further."

"Right now, 4.3 million children are living in poverty across the UK. This is why the generous support of our partner Ella's Kitchen is so vital for Action for Children," said Katherine Woods, Director of Fundraising for Action for Children. "Together we are achieving such brilliant things for the children, young people and families we support UK-wide. Our partnership is so valuable. Together we are providing more children and young people with the safe and happy childhood they deserve."

Giving back to communities in need is an important part of Hain's global impact strategy. Earlier this year, Hain participated in Walmart's Fight Hunger. Spark Change. Program. Through the promotion, the company contributed approximately $100,000, based on a portion of sales of participating Garden Veggie Snacks' product sold during the promotion period.

About The Hain Celestial Group

Hain Celestial Group is a leading health and wellness company whose purpose is to inspire healthier living for people, communities and the planet through better-for-you brands. For more than 30 years, Hain has intentionally focused on delivering nutrition and well-being that positively impacts today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., Hain Celestial's products across snacks, baby/kids, beverages, meal preparation, and personal care, are marketed and sold in over 70 countries around the world. Our leading brands include Garden Veggie Snacks™, Terra® chips, Garden of Eatin'® snacks, Hartley's® jelly, Earth's Best® and Ella's Kitchen® baby and kids foods, Celestial Seasonings® teas, Joya® and Natumi® plant-based beverages, Greek Gods® yogurt, Cully & Sully®, Yorkshire Provender®, New Covent Garden® and Imagine® soups, Yves® and Linda McCartney's® (under license) meat-free, and Avalon Organics® personal care, among others. For more information, visit hain.com and LinkedIn.

¹ Circana/52 week ending data up to 9th November/Major Multiples/Value Sales/*4m-36m

² The equivalent meals calculation is based on WRAP's guidance around reporting the amounts of surplus food redistributed.

SOURCE The Hain Celestial Group

Media Contact: Christina Fecher, [email protected]