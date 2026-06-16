Hail and strong winds preparedness hurdle: nearly 4 in 10 Canadians say they don't know where to start

Intact Insurance shares practical storm-season prevention tips to help homeowners reduce damage

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - As severe weather events continue to rise, a recent national survey1 finds that 38% of Canadians don't know where to start when it comes to protecting their homes. That uncertainty can be costly, particularly when it comes to perils like strong winds, which 62% of Canadians say they're concerned about, and hail, which caused nearly $2.8 billion in insured losses in a single Calgary storm in 20242.

In many parts of Canada, the most significant damage to properties is often driven by straight-line winds3 (powerful gusts that spread outward along the ground) which can reach tornado-like strength across wide areas. Strong winds can lift shingles, damage roofs, tear siding, send unsecured items flying and break windows.

Hail can be equally destructive. While hailstones as large as grapefruits have been reported in Canada4, even smaller hail can quickly cause expensive damage to roofs, siding, skylights and vehicles. July is typically the most active month for hail5, making early-season preparation an important step for homeowners.

"Strong winds can turn everyday items into projectiles, while hail can strike with enough force to damage your home's exterior in minutes. The key is to act early and be prepared. Secure outdoor objects and move your vehicle to the most protected spot available. To go further with preventive actions, our Keep it Intact program helps Canadians choose the right next step, whether it's a simple fix now or a planned upgrade for longer-term protection," says Mel Wright, Vice President and Head of Intact Insurance's prevention program.

Spring into action: Prevention tips to protect your home

Before a storm watch or warning

Secure outdoor items: patio furniture, planters, garbage/recycling bins, trampolines, etc.

Trim and maintain trees: remove dead branches, keep limbs away from roofs, windows and power lines.

Clear gutters and eavestroughs of debris to ensure proper drainage.

Secure windows and doors by making sure they are securely shut and/or locked.

Document your property: take before photos to make it easier to identify necessary repairs after a storm.

If hail is expected

Move vehicles under cover or cover them with a thick blanket.

Store outdoor propane tanks in an area protected from potential hail damage.

Consider applying safety film to your windows to help protect glass from shattering.

If strong winds are expected

Inspect outdoor structures (fencing, porches, and canopies) then secure and replace any weak or loose components.

Use a waterproof sealant to fill holes and seal cracks and gaps around pipes or wires that enter your building.

Identify a safe room (basement or windowless bathroom) where you can take shelter.

Charge batteries (phones, booster packs).

After the storm

Check for damage safely (look for missing shingles, dents, cracks, broken siding) and repair promptly.

Document damage with photos and contact your insurer as soon as possible.

Avoid downed power lines and report hazards to local utilities.

More advanced upgrades

Look into impact-resistant roofing, siding, and shutters to protect your home. Choose soft landscaping materials like dirt.

Install garage door braces and use a heavy-duty deadbolt to fortify double-entry doors.

Keep large trees at about 12 metres or 40 feet from your home.

Install wind straps to your roof to anchor its framing to the wall framings.

Keep It Intact

In 2025, Intact launched a national prevention program called Keep it Intact. The program provides an array of tools, solutions, and practical advice to empower Canadians to protect their properties. With many easily implemented and proven tips, homeowners can take proactive steps to help prevent or reduce damage from extreme weather.

The Jiffy app, helping homeowners protect their homes

With 20% of Canadians 6 finding it hard to secure reliable contractors as one of their top three barriers to taking additional steps to protect their home against extreme weather, access to trusted professionals emerges as a notable challenge. Jiffy helps homeowners handle seasonal maintenance and make their home more resilient to severe weather by connecting them with vetted experts for on-demand home maintenance and repair services. Jiffy currently operates in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Ottawa, Calgary, Vancouver, Edmonton and Montreal.

For more prevention tips and seasonal checklists, visit keepitintact.ca.

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6 Based on a survey from Léger commissioned by Intact Financial Corporation and conducted from March 13 to 16, 2026, among 1,639 Canadians aged over 18. Results were weighed to ensure representativeness by gender, age, region, language, and household composition. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size yields a margin of error no greater than ±2.43%, (19 times out of 20).

About Intact Financial Corporation

Intact Financial Corporation (TSX:IFC) is a global provider of property and casualty insurance founded on core values and a belief that insurance is about people, not things. Intact's success is fueled by its 32,000 employees worldwide who embody the company's purpose: to help people, businesses and society prosper in good times and be resilient in bad times. To achieve its ambitions, Intact seeks to ensure customers are its advocates, its people are engaged and the company is one of the most respected.

Intact is the largest provider of property and casualty insurance in Canada and has successfully exported its strengths across North America, the UK, and Europe. Its growing commercial and specialty solutions network now spans over 150 countries. With a customer-driven mindset, Intact has expanded its operations to include insurance distribution, restoration and prevention.

Intact solidifies its outperformance by leveraging its competitive advantages: global leadership in data and AI for pricing and risk selection; deep claims expertise and integrated supply chain network; and strong capital and investment management.

Intact's total annual operating Direct Premiums Written has tripled over the last decade to $25 billion.

Explore Intact's offerings at intactfc.com.

SOURCE Intact Financial Corporation (News Releases)

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