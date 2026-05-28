Habiter le MAC - The new program to support emerging artists has launched!

MONTREAL, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) is pleased to welcome the very first group of emerging artists of the Habiter le MAC program at Place Ville Marie.

During preparations for its opening at Place des Arts, the Museum is pausing exhibitions and dedicating its temporary space to a program supporting up-and-coming artists and the development of their practices. Habiter le MAC provides the artists with an environment for research, experimentation and mentorship, helping foster the evolution of their process.

From left to right: Myriam Simard-Parent, Marly Fontaine, Sarah Toung ondo, François Morelli, Miri Chek, Po B. K. Lomami et Sierra Barber. Credit: Richmond Lam, Musée d’art contemporain de Montréal. (CNW Group/Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal)

The first cohort includes Sierra Barber, Miri Chek, Marly Fontaine, Po B. K. Lomami, Myriam Simard-Parent and Sarah Toung ondo, and is mentored by Montreal artist François Morelli.

QUOTES

"With Habiter le MAC, the Museum renews its commitment to emerging artists by placing them at the heart of our activities, even during this period of transformation. This program allows us to support them while creating meaningful opportunities for engagement with the public."

Stéphan La Roche, Director, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

"Habiter le MAC is part of an effort to make the creative process visible and bring audiences and artists closer together. By opening its workspaces, the program places visitors at the centre of artistic practice and the reflections that shape contemporary creation."

Yaël Filipovic, Director of Education and Engagement, Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

PROGRAM ACTIVITIES

Join us in discovering the artists and learning about their respective artistic practices through programming presented until December 14, 2026.

Talk and Tour Series

Visitors will have the opportunity to interact with the artists and their mentor during the following events.

Details and reservations

Friday, June 10, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with François Morelli

Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Marly Fontaine

Wednesday, August 19, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Po B. K. Lomami

Wednesday, September 9, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Sarah Toung ondo

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Myriam Simard-Parent

Wednesday, November 11, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Miri Chek

Wednesday, December 2, 2026, 5:30 p.m., artist talk and tour with Sierra Barber

Creative Workshops

Creative Moments : Workshops for adults inspired by the mediums and techniques explored by the cohort artists, featuring the participation of the artists.

September 19, October 3, 17 and 31, November 14 and 28, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details and reservations to come here.

: Workshops for adults inspired by the mediums and techniques explored by the cohort artists, featuring the participation of the artists. September 19, October 3, 17 and 31, November 14 and 28, 2026, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Details and reservations to come here. En famille at the MAC: These workshops for the whole family explore various mediums and techniques and are led by a different artist-in-residence who will present and share their practice.

Saturdays, September 26 (Journées de la culture), October 10 and 24, November 7 and 21, December 12, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Details and reservations to come here.

Open House

At the end of their residencies, Habiter le MAC artists will open their workspaces to the public, who will have an opportunity to talk with them and learn about the artistic paths they've explored over the months. This rare opportunity to see what eight months of creation will have brought to light will also mark the conclusion of the first cohort, which ends December 14, 2026.

December 5 and 6, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Details to come here.

Workshops for groups

As part of the program, school and community groups are invited to take part in Tandem creative workshops in collaboration with the artists from September 28 to December 11, 2026.

MORE TO EXPLORE

The MAC has created a rich and diverse program, both at the Place Ville Marie location and off-site. Murals, lectures, Talk and Tours, introduction to contemporary art activities and creative workshops are open to all throughout the summer. Detailed information can be found in this press release.

Acknowledgments

The MAC thanks the Conseil des arts et des lettres du Québec (CALQ) for its key financial support, provided directly to Habiter le MAC artists as part of a long-term partnership that sustains artistic creation in Quebec.

The program is also made possible through the generous support of the Printemps du MAC.

Practical information

The MAC is temporarily located at Place Ville Marie, at the corner of Mansfield and Cathcart streets. The Museum's main entrance is in the PVM Gallery (access via Mansfield Street). Information about accessibility for people with reduced mobility and other accessible services is available here.

About the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC)

For over 60 years, the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal (MAC) has brought together Québec and international artists, their work, and diverse audiences, championing art as an essential part of life in Montréal and across Québec. While its home in the heart of the Quartier des spectacles is undergoing a major architectural transformation, the Museum is temporarily housed at Place Ville Marie, one of the city's most iconic landmarks.

As preparations intensify for the opening of the new MAC at Place des Arts, exhibitions at Place Ville Marie have come to an end. Instead, the space now hosts cohorts of Habiter le MAC, a one-of-a-kind support program for emerging artists from across Québec.

During this transition, the Museum continues to offer a vibrant public program, including cultural and educational activities, creative workshops, artist talks, lectures, and special events.

Learn more: macm.org/en

SOURCE Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

For all requests for visuals, information or interviews: Mara Vezeau for the MAC | 514 260 2974, [email protected]