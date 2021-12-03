Habitat Families Celebrate New Homes in Leduc

Today, the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for CMHC, along with Dr. Anne-Marie Reddy, President and CEO of Habitat for Humanity Edmonton, announced a $260,000 investment from the federal government that supported the construction of four new homes in Leduc, Alberta, to help four families realize their dream of homeownership.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible through a three-year $32.4 million partnership with Habitat for Humanity Canada under the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, veterans and young adults.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of these four families here in Leduc, and for families throughout Canada. This is the National Housing Strategy at work." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"The impact of the pandemic continues to push homeownership even further out of reach for families living with lower income. Our partnerships and unique relationship with CMHC ensure that we can address this gap through housing investments that transform people's futures, strengthen communities and foster resilience and stability." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

"The holiday season is the perfect time to establish new family traditions and to experience the peace that the season can offer. Our families can set aside worries about rent increases, and focus on making memories. I'm certain they will remember this holiday season for a long time to come!" – Dr. Ann-Marie Reddy, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Edmonton

Quick facts:

With a budget of $13.2 billion , the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults.

, the NHCF gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 provides an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF has been advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

