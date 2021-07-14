Habitat Families Celebrate New Homes in Georgina

GEORGINA, ON, July 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The COVID-19 pandemic has made it clear that affordable housing is key to Canada's recovery, as people in Canadian communities, including the town of Georgina, are still having trouble finding safe and affordable housing.

Today, Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) and Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for CMHC, along with Margaret Quirk, Mayor of Georgina, Julia Deans, President and CEO for Habitat for Humanity Canada, and Ene Underwood, CEO at Habitat for Humanity GTA, attended the virtual celebration.

Parliamentary Secretary Adam Vaughan announced a $600,000 investment from the federal government that supported the construction of the new two-storey townhomes in Georgina to help six families realize their dreams of homeownership.

This investment by the Government of Canada was made possible through the CMHC and Habitat for Humanity Canada three-year $32.4 million partnership under the National Housing Strategy's (NHS) National Housing Co-investment Fund (NHCF).

The National Housing Strategy's NHCF gives priority to projects that help those in greatest need, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, those dealing with mental health and addictions, Veterans and young adults.

The Habitat for Humanity model of affordable homeownership bridges a gap for people who face barriers to homeownership and would not otherwise qualify for a traditional mortgage. Local Habitat for Humanity organizations in every province and territory across Canada help build and rehabilitate decent and affordable homes, from single-family houses to multi-unit developments. With the help of volunteers and donors, Habitat helps families build their own homes and pay an affordable mortgage geared to their income. Safe, decent and affordable homeownership plays a critical role in helping families build a foundation for a life with better choices and more opportunities.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our Government is dedicated to helping those in need which is why we are pleased to partner with Habitat for Humanity to make a real difference in the lives of families here in Georgina and everywhere in Canada. This is something our government is, and will always champion." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

"Our government believes that every Canadian deserves a safe place to call home. Across the country, we are working with Habitat to build the safe, appropriate, affordable housing necessary for healthy and sustainable communities. Here in Georgina, the investments in these new homes will make a real difference in the lives of six hard-working families, a place they can proudly call their own." – Adam Vaughan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Families, Children and Social Development and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation and Member of Parliament for Spadina-Fort York

"Today marks a special day for six families in Georgina. To them, I want to say – 'congratulations, and welcome home.' The pandemic has highlighted a great need in our community for affordable housing, and today, these families are receiving keys to their very own homes. Georgina Council is thankful to be working with organizations like Habitat for Humanity who continue to serve a great need in so many communities. Your efforts and commitment are appreciated and applauded." – Margaret Quirk, Mayor, Town of Georgina

"The impact of the pandemic continues to be acutely felt by families living with low income, pushing homeownership further out of their reach. Partnerships, such as our unique relationship with CMHC, ensures that we can address this gap through housing investments that transform people's futures, strengthen communities and foster resilience and stability." – Julia Deans, President and CEO, Habitat for Humanity Canada

"Today, six new Habitat homeowners now have a solid home base: a platform for success at school and work and for upward mobility from one generation to the next. Habitat for Humanity GTA is pleased to be recognized as a critical part of the affordable housing solution in our communities. Our government partnerships help offset the costs of land and fees, allowing us to build strength, stability, and self-reliance for hard-working families like the six at our Dalton Road community." – Ene Underwood, CEO, Habitat for Humanity GTA

Quick facts:

Through the NHCF, the Government of Canada will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes.

will work with partners to build up to 60,000 new affordable homes and repair up to 240,000 existing affordable and community homes. Under the NHCF, investments are also planned to create or repair at least 4,000 shelter spaces for victims of family violence, as well as create at least 7,000 new affordable housing units for seniors and 2,400 new affordable housing units for people with developmental disabilities.

To help Canadians find affordable housing, Budget 2021 proposes to provide an additional $2.5 billion over seven years in new funding and to reallocate $1.3 billion in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units.

over seven years in new funding and to reallocate in previously announced funding to speed up the construction, repair, and support over 35,000 additional housing units. In Budget 2021, $750 million in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. $250 million in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence.

in existing funding under NHCF is proposed to be advanced to 2021-22 and 2022-23. This will accelerate the creation of 3,400 new units and the repair of 13,700 units. in existing funding will also be allocated to support the construction, repair, and operating costs of an estimated 560 units of transitional housing and shelter spaces for women and children fleeing violence. This funding will help the Government address gender-based violence. Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $72+ billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

