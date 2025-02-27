The majestic National Capitol hosted the exclusive presentation of the H. Upmann Magnum 50 Gran Reserva Cosecha 2019 vitola (50 ring gauge x 160 mm length)

The evening featured an exquisite dinner and performances by internationally renowned artists

HAVANA, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ -- The Hall of Lost Steps in the National Capitol, one of the city's most iconic spaces, was transformed into the perfect setting for the Mid-Week Event Night of the XXV Habano Festival. This evening, designed to honor the distinguished H. Upmann brand, brought together 600 guests in an atmosphere of unparalleled elegance and tradition.

HABANOS, S.A. HOSTED A "RESERVED" NIGHT FOR A SELECT GROUP OF ATTENDEES AT THE XXV HABANO FESTIVAL

During this exclusive night for a select group of aficionados, the H. Upmann Magnum 50 Gran Reserva Cosecha 2019 (50 ring gauge x 160 mm length) was presented for the first time worldwide. With a minimum aging of 5 years, this vitola offers unique organoleptic characteristics, and combined with the brand's classic blend, ensures an experience truly reserved for a fortunate few. Its smoothness, aromatic complexity, and balance captivated the most discerning palates.

The announcement of the new vitola was preceded by words from José María López Inchaurbe, Vice President of Development at Habanos, S.A., who emphasized: "We live in an increasingly dynamic and fast-paced world, where speed prevents us from fully enjoying things. Today, I have the honor of presenting a vitola that challenges this trend, one that embodies the care, affection, and attention to detail that define the Habano culture. It represents dedication, craftsmanship, and, above all, time—time enough to transform into something unique. A vitola 'reserved' for those of us who know how to appreciate the authentic."

The H. Upmann Magnum 50 Gran Reserva Cosecha 2019 vitola stands out for its refinement and sophistication, qualities that have defined the brand over the years. This new vitola features an additional band with NFC technology for added security. It is available in two exclusive formats: a special box with 15 Habanos, part of a limited production of 5,000 numbered boxes, and an elegant 3-unit box, perfect for gifting, also in limited quantities. Attendees of the Mid-Week Event Night had the exclusive opportunity to purchase the gift set as a world premiere.

The Mid-Week Event Night of the 25th Festival del Habano was an unforgettable occasion, where history, culture, and exclusivity merged in an exceptional tribute to H. Upmann and the unparalleled tradition of the Habano.

The event offered a multisensory experience where attendees indulged in a specially crafted dinner, paired with a select combination of wines and premium spirits. Everything was designed to enhance the nuances and elegance of H. Upmann's Habanos. The evening was also enlivened by renowned international artists such as Annys Batita, Liana Milanés, Shanara, and the Cuban Television Ballet, who added a special touch to the night.

To download high-resolution images of the event, click here.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2629444/HABANO_FESTIVAL.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

Media Contact: [email protected], +34 605 413 493 ; [email protected], 5372040513 ext. 565.