The Club Habana was the ideal setting to celebrate this great milestone for Corporación Habanos, S.A.

The Festival will also pay tribute to Trinidad and Quai D'Orsay on their anniversaries.

HAVANA, Feb. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -- The emblematic Welcome Evening of the 24th Habano Festival, held at the elegant Club Habana, marked once again, the beginning of a week of celebrations, to honor 30 years of success for Corporación Habanos, S.A. In a unique setting on the shores of the Atlantic, 1,200 guests, including distributors, diplomats, experts and passionate Habano aficionados, gathered to commemorate three decades of global leadership in the commercialization of premium cigars.

HABANOS, S.A. CELEBRATES THREE DECADES OF SUCCESS AT THE OPENING OF THE 24th HABANO FESTIVAL

Since its founding in 1994, Habanos, S.A. has played a crucial role in the commercialization of Habanos, thus consolidating its position as the world's leading company in the sector. With a presence in more than 130 countries and a portfolio that commercializes 27 premium brands, the corporation has doubled its turnover in the last 20 years, evidencing its growth and strength in the international market.

During the evening, Habanos, S.A.'s fundamental role in unifying all its brands under a single commercial structure, and its success in establishing a constant standard of excellence and exclusivity, were highlighted. The corporation has maintained its firm commitment to its brands, and to ensuring quality and tradition in the making of Habanos, which are recognized worldwide for their distinctive flavor and meticulous craftsmanship.

The Welcome Evening not only served to celebrate the corporation's legacy but also to relive its history with extraordinary artistic shows and the essence of the best Cuban music, performed by renowned artists such as the Boyeros Band, Ernesto Blanco, the D'Eva Group, the Failde Orchestra, and Elito Revé. These performances, along with an audio-visual display that traced the 30-year history of the corporation thanks to video mapping, offered attendees an immersive experience that left no one indifferent.

Before that, the copresidents of Habanos, S.A., Maritza Carrillo González and Luis Sánchez-Harguindey Pardo de Vera, took the floor to give an emotional speech, thanking all those who have contributed to the corporation's success throughout these three decades, from aficionados, distributors and industry workers to the people who are part of Corporación Habanos, S.A., for their dedication and support.

The star attractions of the evening were Cohiba Siglo IV, Montecristo Open Eagle, Partagás Serie P No. 2, Romeo y Julieta Short Churchills, Hoyo de Monterrey Le Hoyo de Rio Seco and H. Upmann Connossieur No. 2. This is an exclusive selection of prestigious vitolas that enjoy a reputation forged over these past 30 years. And the public was able to appreciate them during a unique event.

2024, CELEBRATIONS ALL YEAR ROUND

2024 is not only a special year due to Habanos, S.A.'s 30th anniversary, but also because of the significant anniversaries of some of its most emblematic brands, such as Trinidad and Quai D'Orsay, which commemorate their 55th and 50th anniversaries, respectively, and will be honored during the Festival. Additionally, San Cristóbal de La Habana, also celebrates a quarter-century of history. In this sense, 2024 promises to be an unforgettable year, in which the corporation will continue to take Habanos to all corners of the world and maintain the prestige of this symbol of Cuban identity and culture.

On the same night, the nominees for the 2023 Habanos Awards were announced: Sami Alrayhani, Mohammed Mohebi and René D. Valdés Miller, in the Business category; Reyniel Rojas Medina, Ana Isel Mederos and Noel Rolando Benítez, in the Production category; and Annie Lorenzo, Kirby Michael Allison and Fabio Ballestracci, in the Communication category. The names of the winners will be revealed during the Gala Night.

To download high-resolution images of the event, click here.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2348559/HABANOS_XXIV.jpg

SOURCE Habanos, S.A.

For further information: [email protected], +34 605 413 493 [email protected], 5372040513 ext. 565.