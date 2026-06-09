H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Novacel

LONDON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has provided financing to support the carve-out acquisition of Chargeurs Films de Protection ("Novacel", the "Company" or the "Group") by KPS Capital Partners, LP ("KPS").

Founded in 1982, as Compagnie Chargeurs Invest SA's Processing and Protective Films division, Novacel is a global manufacturer of process and protective films, technical tapes, and specialty machines that safeguard industrial surfaces during manufacturing, transport, and installation. The Company serves more than 3,000 customers globally, across a diversified range of industrial end-markets and applications, with operations spanning Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. Novacel operates a diversified industrial footprint with core manufacturing facilities in France, Italy, and the United States.

This new financing package will support Novacel's transition into an independent platform following its carve-out from Compagnie Chargeurs Invest SA and support the Group in executing its growth strategy under KPS ownership.

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said: "We have known and worked with KPS for many years, and value them as a Tier 1 sponsor. Novacel has all the hallmarks of a successful carve-out - leading market positions, deep industrial know-how, long-standing customer relationships, and significant growth potential. This is exactly the type of transaction where H.I.G. WhiteHorse can leverage its deep experience supporting complex carve-outs and industrial businesses."

About Novacel

Novacel is a global manufacturer of process and protective films, technical tapes, and specialty machines used to protect industrial surfaces during manufacturing, transport, and installation. Founded in 1982, the Company serves more than 3,000 customers worldwide across building, industrial, appliance, and transportation applications. Novacel operates manufacturing sites in France, Italy, and the United States, supported by a global network of service and distribution centers. For more information, visit novacel-solutions.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Pascal Meysson

Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

[email protected]

Charles Bourgeois

Managing Director

[email protected]

Jason Hicks

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC