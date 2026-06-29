H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Premier Forge Group

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Premier Forge Group ("PFG" or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer of highly complex, mission-critical forged components for aerospace, defense, and specialty industrial applications.

PFG, headquartered in Portland, Indiana, with additional manufacturing locations in Azusa, California, and Lebanon, Kentucky, partners with leading OEMs and suppliers to manufacture complex closed-die, upset, and rolled-ring forgings for demanding aerospace, defense, and specialty industrial applications. The Company's differentiated manufacturing capabilities, engineering expertise, and long-standing customer relationships support products requiring stringent performance, quality, and reliability standards.

Anthony Chambers, Managing Director at H.I.G., said, "Management has established PFG as a trusted supplier of mission-critical forged components. The Company offers differentiated manufacturing capabilities, deep engineering expertise, and a strong reputation for quality and reliability. We are excited to partner with Timm and the broader management team to support continued investment in the Company's capabilities, helping meet growing customer demand while strengthening the domestic industrial base."

Timm Fields, Chief Executive Officer of PFG, added, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for PFG. H.I.G. brings significant capital and operational resources, and we share a common vision for the Company's future. Together, we will continue investing in our people, operations, and customer relationships while expanding our capabilities to support the next generation of aerospace, defense, and industrial platforms and programs."

About Premier Forge Group

Premier Forge Group manufactures precision forged components for critical aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. The Company serves leading OEMs and suppliers across a range of high-performance aerospace, defense, and industrial platforms requiring exacting quality, reliability, and performance standards. PFG was founded in 1967 and operates three U.S.-based facilities that leverage decades of operational experience to deliver consistent quality and reliability. For more information, visit premierforge.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Anthony Chambers

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Ave

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital, LLC