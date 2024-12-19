H.I.G. Realty Invests to Become Majority Shareholder in The Grounds, a Leading German Real Estate Development Company

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed its subscription in a rights issue, thereby acquiring a controlling stake in The Grounds Real Estate Development AG ("TGD" or the "Company"), a German real estate developer with a significant presence in the Greater Berlin Area.

Founded in 2007, TGD owns and manages a diversified residential real estate portfolio comprised of standing assets, developments, and a substantial land bank across the Greater Berlin Area. The Company has consistently developed high-quality residential properties that cater to the evolving needs of Berlin's residents.

With this new investment, TGD is poised to expand its reach, enhance its current offerings, and ensure sustainable growth in the market. It will also allow the Company to capitalize on attractive buying opportunities which address the critical shortage of quality housing in Berlin.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented, "Our investment in TGD and its management team gives us outstanding access to the German residential market, allowing us to leverage value-add opportunities at a pivotal time in the cycle."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, added, "This transaction underscores our strong belief in the enduring value of the German residential sector. We are eager to join forces with TGD's management team to drive forward our shared vision and capitalize on the market's long-term potential."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.





H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.





H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.





H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.



Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

[email protected]

Stelios Theodosiou

Managing Director

[email protected]

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital