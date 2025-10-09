H.I.G. Realty Expands Investment in Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management, is pleased to report that its affiliate, H.I.G. Realty Partners, has acquired 20 Industrial Outdoor Storage ("IOS") properties year-to-date in 2025. H.I.G.'s aggregate IOS platform now includes 79 net-leased properties in 20 states, totaling 3.6 million square feet and 385 acres, with an overall occupancy rate of 98%. This asset growth reflects the firm's ongoing strategy to scale a national IOS platform in high-growth, supply-constrained markets.

Since inception of its IOS strategy in 2022, H.I.G. has generated significant portfolio value through aggressive mark-to-market re-leasing. The platform's significant net operating income growth reflects the severe lack of supply within this industrial sub-sector, along with the depth of tenant demand for infill, last-mile locations. The quality of H.I.G.'s tenant base has also improved through corporate consolidations and credit upgrades of key occupants.

"H.I.G. continues to advance its strategy of acquiring IOS assets largely off-market from local owners at compelling yields," said David Hirschberg, Co-Head of H.I.G. Realty Partners. "The sector's unique supply/demand dynamics, primarily as a result of stringent zoning restrictions on new IOS development, is a driver of substantial cash flow growth across H.I.G.'s portfolio. With a scaled and diversified platform, H.I.G. is well positioned to continue growing its IOS asset base."

About H.I.G. Realty Partners

H.I.G. Realty Partners is the real estate platform of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Realty Partners focuses on small-to-mid-cap real estate, targeting both equity and debt investments across all property types located throughout the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Equity investments are concentrated on the acquisition of value-add assets, employing a hands-on, operationally focused approach that seeks to generate substantial cash flow and asset appreciation through rehabilitating, redeveloping, repositioning, and rebranding assets that have been capital starved and/or poorly managed. Debt investments include senior bridge loans, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity collateralized by transitional properties and portfolios. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. Realty website, higrealty.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $70 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

