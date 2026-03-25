H.I.G. Realty Completes a $1.6 Billion Recapitalization of Ella Resorts and OB Streem

LONDON, March 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that its affiliates have refinanced Ella Resorts ("Ella") and OB Streem ("Streem") with a consortium of European banks.

Ella is H.I.G. Realty's hospitality platform focused on premium resort destinations across the Mediterranean, with approximately 4,400 keys across its portfolio and a strong pipeline of acquisitions throughout Italy, Greece, and Spain, with a target expansion to 10,000 rooms. Streem is a fully integrated logistics platform managing over 400,000 sqm of warehousing space while providing mission-critical logistics infrastructure across key European trade corridors. Its offering includes cold storage, ambient storage, and container depot storage (IOS), as well as a prospective pier terminal, in addition to services such as freight forwarding and transportation.

The transactions establish an efficient capital structure to support the continued growth of both platforms, including the ongoing refurbishment and repositioning of Ella's resort portfolio, the expansion of Streem's logistics infrastructure network, and new acquisitions.

The refinancings were led and underwritten by Bank of Piraeus, with participation from other leading European financial institutions. The transaction reflects the banking syndicate's confidence in the long-term growth prospects of both platforms, which operate in sectors that are critical to the European economy.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Realty in Europe, in London, commented: "The successful completion of these two refinancings represents an important milestone for two of H.I.G. Realty Europe's key platforms. We remain focused on acquiring and scaling real estate platforms in sectors with strong fundamentals, leveraging our combined real estate and private equity expertise."

Stelios Theodosiou, Managing Director at H.I.G. Realty in Europe, commented: "With these refinancings successfully completed, Ella and Streem are both entering a new phase of development. Streem continues to strengthen its position and dominance in the local market, while Ella is expanding internationally into Italy and Spain. The strong support from institutional lenders reflects the quality of the platforms we have built, and enables us to continue investing in our assets and expanding in a capital-efficient way."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

Contact:

Riccardo Dallolio

Managing Director

[email protected]

Stelios Theodosiou

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

United Kingdom

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital