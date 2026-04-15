H.I.G. Capital Invests in Inventus Power

MIAMI, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Inventus Power ("Inventus" or the "Company"), a global provider of advanced battery and power systems.

Headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, Inventus Power is a leading global provider of advanced lithium-ion batteries and power systems. The Company designs and manufactures highly engineered, custom battery solutions for a diverse range of end markets including military, medical, industrial/fleet, and consumer applications. Inventus partners closely with its customers to develop customized power systems that are deeply embedded in end platforms and designed for long lifecycle use in mission-critical applications. Inventus Power operates at the forefront of a rapidly growing global market, driven by accelerating electrification, widespread lithium-ion adoption, and continuous innovation. With operations spanning the U.S., Mexico, China, and Brazil, Inventus has earned an international reputation for engineering excellence and the delivery of high-performance, reliable power solutions.

Patrick Trippel, Chief Executive Officer of Inventus, said, "We are excited to partner with H.I.G. to further our ambitions of being a leading global provider of advanced battery systems. This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, whose relentless focus and dedication has built the Company into what it is today. We look forward to the next chapter alongside our partners at H.I.G."

Peter Hart, Managing Director at H.I.G., commented, "Inventus Power has built an impressive platform driven by innovation, quality, and deep customer partnerships. We believe the Company is well positioned to capitalize on growing demand for advanced energy solutions, and we are eager to support management in accelerating its strategic initiatives."

About Inventus Power

Inventus Power is a global leader in advanced battery systems, specializing in the design and manufacturing of high-quality, reliable, and innovative power solutions for a broad range of portable, motive, and stationary applications. The Company's core product offering includes custom and standard lithium-ion battery packs, smart chargers, and power supplies for OEMs in the A&D, fleet, medical, industrial, and consumer end markets. Founded in 1960 and headquartered in Woodridge, Illinois, Inventus Power has been addressing the rapidly expanding power demands of a changing world for over 60 years through its advanced battery technology and highly engineered solutions. With manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Mexico, China, and Brazil, engineering technical centers, and operations spanning four continents, the Company is strategically positioned to serve global customers with fully integrated design, manufacturing, testing, and certification capabilities. For more information, please visit inventuspower.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Peter Hart

Managing Director

[email protected]

Brad Armas

Principal

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1450 Brickell Avenue

31st Floor

Miami, FL 33131

P: 305.379.2322

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital