H.I.G. Growth Partners Earns Multiple Distinctions and Recognitions

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Growth Partners ("H.I.G. Growth"), is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with several awards and distinctions, including a place on Inc.'s prestigious Founder-Friendly Investors list. This recognition underscores the firm's track record in supporting founder-led firms, and is a testament to H.I.G. Growth's commitment to creating enduring value through strategic partnerships and dedicated support for founders as they scale their businesses.

In addition, H.I.G. Growth and several of its professionals have been recognized by GrowthCap, a leading advisory firm specializing in growth capital. These individual recognitions reflect H.I.G. Growth's expertise and leadership across the private equity and growth investing landscape, as well as its ongoing commitment to driving value and fostering long-term partnerships with its portfolio companies.

H.I.G. Growth and its professionals were recognized in the following categories by GrowthCap:

The GrowthCap awards reflect the firm's achievements in driving growth and success for its portfolio companies, as well as the accomplishments of H.I.G. Growth's key professionals. They recognize H.I.G. Growth's position as a top growth investor across sectors, including SAAS, Cloud & Data Software, Technology-Enabled Services, and Healthcare Technology. The firm's broad expertise enables it to provide comprehensive support to portfolio companies, ranging from operational enhancements to strategic guidance, while leveraging its team of value creation professionals and an extensive network of third-party relationships to fuel growth.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized by both Inc. and GrowthCap for our leadership and unique capabilities within the investment industry," said Ross Hiatt, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Growth. "I'm proud of H.I.G. Growth's ability to consistently partner with founders, CEOs, and management teams to drive meaningful outcomes. With a proven track record, we continue to leverage our broad capabilities to support long-term success and growth for our portfolio companies."

About Inc.

Inc. media is the entrepreneur's source for ideas, resources, and advice on how to successfully start, run, and grow your business. For more information, visit inc.com.

About GrowthCap

GrowthCap is leading advisory that focuses on aiding CEOs, entrepreneurs, as well as large asset managers in better understanding the universe of capital alternatives offered by private equity, growth equity, venture capital, and private debt firms. For more information, visit growthcapadvisory.com.

About H.I.G. Growth Partners

H.I.G. Growth Partners is the dedicated growth capital investment affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* H.I.G. Growth seeks to make both majority and minority investments in strong, growth-oriented businesses located throughout North America, Europe, and Latin America. H.I.G. Growth Partners invests across all industries, with a focus on certain high-growth sectors where it has extensive in-house expertise, such as technology, healthcare, internet and media, consumer products, and technology-enabled financial and business services. H.I.G. Growth works closely with its management teams to serve as an experienced resource, providing broad-based strategic, operational, recruiting, and financial management services from a large in-house team and a substantial network of third-party relationships. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at HIGgrowth.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

