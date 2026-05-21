H.I.G. Capital Expands Capital Formation Team with Three Appointments in Private Wealth

NEW YORK, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce the additions of Brian Dutzar, Adam Whitman, and Steven Stack to its Capital Formation Group.

They join H.I.G.'s Private Wealth Management team, where they will focus on providing capital solutions across H.I.G.'s full range of offerings across private equity, credit, and real assets strategies to RIAs, family offices, and other wealth management firms. Mr. Dutzar joins as a Managing Director based in Denver, while Mr. Whitman and Mr. Stack serve as Principals based in New York and Chicago, respectively.

Prior to joining H.I.G., Mr. Dutzar was a Managing Director at Monroe Capital, where he led business development with RIAs, multi-family offices, broker/dealers, and high-net-worth individuals across the Central and Western U.S. Mr. Whitman previously served as Principal at Sculptor Capital, responsible for business development with RIAs, multi-family offices, and wirehouse firms in the Southeast and Mid-Atlantic. Mr. Stack joins from Neuberger Berman, where he served as Regional Vice President leading business development with multi-family offices and RIAs across the Midwest.

"The private wealth channel represents one of the most significant growth opportunities for H.I.G.," said Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation at H.I.G. "The appointments of Brian, Adam, and Steven underscore our commitment to expanding access to H.I.G.'s full range of capabilities across the wealth management community."

"We are delighted to welcome Brian, Adam, and Steven to the team," said Whitney Ehrlich, Managing Director, Head of U.S. Private Wealth Management. "They each bring deep client relationships and channel expertise that will enable us to better serve advisors and their clients across the country. This is a meaningful step in our ongoing effort to build a best-in-class private wealth distribution organization."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $75 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Jordan Peer Griffin

Executive Managing Director

[email protected]

Whitney Ehrlich

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

1271 Avenue of the Americas

22nd Floor

New York, NY 10020

P: 212.506.0500

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital