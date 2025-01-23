H.I.G. Capital Expands its Capital Formation Team with the Addition of Sean Nelson

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that Sean Nelson has joined the firm's Capital Formation Group as a Managing Director in H.I.G.'s Private Wealth Management team.

Mr. Nelson was previously with KKR, where he spent 13 years focused on capital raising across the Midwest and Southeast U.S. In his role at H.I.G., Mr. Nelson will focus on providing capital solutions that cover H.I.G.'s full range of fund offerings across private equity, credit, and real assets strategies to RIAs, family offices, and other wealth management firms.

"We are excited to welcome Sean to the team and deepen H.I.G.'s focus on the private wealth channel," said Whitney Ehrlich, Head of H.I.G. U.S. Private Wealth Management. "His addition underscores H.I.G.'s commitment to making our full range of fund offerings accessible to private wealth firms, as well as the growth opportunity we see in this channel."

Jordan Peer Griffin, Executive Managing Director and Global Head of Capital Formation, remarked, "Sean's background of working with leading wealth platforms will help us customize solutions to address their clients' needs. We are continuing to build out our team to better serve the private wealth community."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $67 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

