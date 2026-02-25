H.I.G. WhiteHorse Provides Financing to Viabus

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. WhiteHorse, the credit affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that it has provided first-lien, senior-secured financing to support Armira's acquisition of Viabus B.V. ("Viabus" or "the Company"), a leading Dutch tour operator focused on affordable, guided coach travel for senior travellers.

Based in the Netherlands, Viabus is a tour operator that designs and organizes affordable, packaged coach tours for senior travelers. The Company is the largest senior travel provider in the Netherlands within its niche industry segment.

Pascal Meysson, Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe, said, "Viabus is a market leader for guided coach trips which benefits from high brand awareness, a resilient and loyal customer base, and an attractive asset-light business model. We are pleased to support Armira with the acquisition, and with the Company's continued growth opportunities under Armira's ownership."

About Viabus B.V.

Viabus is the leading player in guided tours for young-senior and senior travellers in the Netherlands, offering coach, plane, and cruise trips of varying lengths across Europe and beyond. Viabus serves its loyal customer base through its well-known brands Bolderman, Effeweg, Destimundo, Diogenes Groups & Incentive Travel, and Van Nood Reizen. For more information, visit viabusgroup.com.

About Armira

Armira partners with entrepreneur-led and family-backed businesses and supports their long-term strategic development, with a focus on sustainable growth and value creation. The firm manages more than $5.8 billion (€5 billion) in assets and is backed by a broad base of entrepreneurs, entrepreneurial families and long-term oriented investors. Armira provides full-lifecycle capital, ranging from minority growth investments to majority positions, and has completed over 30 platform investments. It has built a network of more than 100 industry advisors who actively support its portfolio companies. For more information, visit armira.de.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Pascal Meysson

Head of H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

[email protected]

H.I.G. WhiteHorse Europe

10 Grosvenor Street

2nd Floor

London W1K 4QB

P: +44 (0) 207 318 5700

hig.com

