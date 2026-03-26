H.I.G. Capital Announces Sale of Brazilian Portfolio Company Desktop to Claro

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has signed a definitive agreement to sell its portfolio company Desktop S.A. ("Desktop" or the "Company"), a leading internet service provider in the state of São Paulo, to Claro Telecom Participações S.A. ("Claro"), a subsidiary of América Móvil (BMV: AMX; NYSE: AMX), a leading telecommunications carrier in Latin America. The closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions precedent and approvals from the Brazilian regulatory authorities. The transaction is valued at R$4.0 billion (c. $750mm, inclusive of debt), implying a price per share of R$20.82, based on Desktop's net debt as of September 30.

Since H.I.G.'s acquisition, Desktop has successfully executed on a robust growth strategy, combining accelerated organic expansion with 10 strategic acquisitions, to build one of the leading fiber platforms in Brazil. During this period, the Company has grown from approximately 150,000 subscribers to over 1.2 million subscribers, now serving more than 200 cities in the state of São Paulo, supported by a fiber network spanning over 58,000 km.

H.I.G. also played a key role in supporting Desktop's successful initial public offering in February 2021 on the Brazilian Stock Exchange (B3) under the ticker B3: DESK3, marking the first publicly listed ISP in Brazil.

Fernando Marques Oliveira, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Latin America, commented: "Desktop's trajectory is a strong example of H.I.G.'s hands-on approach to accelerating growth. Working closely with an outstanding senior management team, we supported the Company's expansion to become a leading fiber platform in Brazil, while also positioning the business as a highly strategic asset for industry players. This transaction underscores our ability to identify and execute on compelling value creation opportunities and we are gratified to have generated a very attractive result for our investors."

About Desktop

Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Sumaré, São Paulo, Desktop is a leading internet service provider in Brazil, with a strong and focused footprint in the state of São Paulo. The Company delivers high-speed connectivity to residential and business customers, supported by a scalable fiber infrastructure. As of year-end 2025, Desktop serves over 1.2 million subscribers across more than 200 cities, with a network spanning over +58,000 km and reaching approximately 4.8 million homes passed. For more information, visit ri.desktop.com.

About Claro

Claro is a leading telecommunications operator in Latin America, offering mobile, broadband, pay TV, and digital services. In Brazil, the Company operates a fully integrated platform with nationwide coverage and leading market positions and ranks among the country's largest telecom providers. Established in 2003 through the consolidation of multiple regional operators, Claro is a subsidiary of América Móvil, a publicly traded company (BMV: AMX; NYSE: AMX) and one of the largest telecom carriers in the world, with operations in more than 20 countries and over 300 million wireless subscribers. For more information, visit claro.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $74 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, and Stamford in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates

Contact:

Fernando Marques Oliveira

Head of H.I.G. Latin America

Managing Director

[email protected]

H.I.G. Capital

Av. Ataulfo de Paiva 1251

9th and 10th Floors – Leblon

Rio de Janeiro – RJ, 22440-034

Brazil

P: +55 21 2529-3550

hig.com

SOURCE H.I.G. Capital