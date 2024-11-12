H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe Completes Refinancing of Oliver James

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2024 /CNW/ -- H.I.G. Bayside Capital Europe ("Bayside"), the European special situations and capital solutions affiliate of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce its financing of Oliver James ("Oliver James" or the "Company"), the rapidly growing international recruitment and talent solutions specialist. Bayside provided a £31m facility to refinance existing debt and finance the further growth of the Company.

Oliver James was founded in 2002 in Manchester, England by Oliver Castle and James Rogers, and is now a multi-award-winning recruitment and talent solutions specialist with 14 offices globally, focusing on specialist verticals. Since its inception, Oliver James has experienced significant organic growth driven by its sophisticated, tech-enabled operating model, knowledge of specialist markets, and focus on staff development and retention.

Bayside provided a bespoke, flexible financing solution to Oliver James that allows the Company to continue to invest in its business and drive ongoing development. The financing solution also includes undrawn facilities to support future growth.

Graeme Edwards, Chief Financial Officer at Oliver James, said: "We are delighted to partner with Bayside for the next phase of our growth and investment. The Bayside team excelled with their knowledge and flexibility and was able to tailor the financing to our needs."

Florian Kawohl, Managing Director at Bayside, said: "Oliver Castle's and James Rogers' impressive approach, strategy, and execution have resulted in an outstanding recognition of their business in the marketplace. Our Capital Solutions loan allows us to refinance their existing debt and provide flexible funds to support the business in its next phase. We are looking forward to working with the team at Oliver James and supporting the continued growth of the business."

About Oliver James

Oliver James specialises in recruitment and talent solutions services, operating out of 14 offices across the UK, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the U.S., with a global turnover of £351 million in 2023. To discover more, visit oliverjames.com.

About Bayside Capital

Bayside Capital is the special situations affiliate of H.I.G. Capital. Focused on middle market companies, Bayside invests across several segments of the primary and secondary debt capital markets with an emphasis on long term returns. With eight offices throughout the U.S. and Europe and over 500 investment professionals to draw upon, Bayside has the experience, resources, and flexibility required to generate superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please refer to the Bayside website at bayside.com.

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative investment firm with $65 billion of capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, and San Francisco in the United States, as well as international affiliate offices in Hamburg, London, Luxembourg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Dubai, and Hong Kong, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to middle market companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses.

H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche, and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. also manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance.

H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices.

H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The Firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $53 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at hig.com.

*Based on total capital raised by H.I.G. Capital and its affiliates.

Contact:

Duncan Priston

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

[email protected]

Andrew Scotland

Co-Head of Bayside Europe

[email protected]

