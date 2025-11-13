H&R REIT Updates on Strategic Review Process and Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results

The Special Committee was initially formed in response to the receipt of a non-binding expression of interest from multiple parties for an acquisition of all of the assets of the REIT. Through the late winter and spring of this year, the Special Committee engaged with the interested parties. Ultimately, the prices and terms proposed were not acceptable to the Special Committee.

Following the announcement that the Special Committee was reviewing strategic alternatives in July, the Special Committee and the advisors to the REIT received additional indications of interest for certain assets of the REIT. On instruction from the Special Committee, the advisors to the REIT conducted a full sale process. At the end of this process, the Special Committee received multiple offers for specific assets, however, no en bloc offers were received for the REIT.

As a result, management of the REIT is currently in negotiations with various parties for the sale of assets of approximately $2.6 billion. The REIT expects to enter into binding agreements of sale by the end of the year. Accordingly, the Special Committee has now been dissolved and the Board will continue to oversee the entering into, and implementation, of any such transactions. At this time, there is no certainty that any of these negotiations will result in transactions.

"The Special Committee's mandate was to evaluate all potential strategic alternatives in the best interests of the REIT," said Donald E. Clow, Independent Lead Trustee and Chair of the Special Committee. "The extensive work completed has provided the Board with a clearer view of the market and the value-maximization opportunities available to H&R."

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS



September 30 December 31 December 31

2025 2024 2023 Total assets (in thousands) $9,608,267 $10,620,487 $10,777,643 Debt to total assets per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) 36.4 % 33.4 % 34.2 % Debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 47.3 % 43.7 % 44.0 % Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2)(3) 9.3x 9.4x 8.5x Unitholders' equity (in thousands) $4,462,226 $5,278,743 $5,192,375 Units outstanding (in thousands) 262,566 262,016 261,868 Exchangeable units outstanding (in thousands) 17,424 17,974 17,974 Unitholders' equity per Unit $16.99 $20.15 $19.83 Net Asset Value ("NAV") per Unit(2)(4) $17.74 $20.92 $20.75



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands except for per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rentals from investment properties $201,728 $200,344 $611,378 $614,640 Net operating income $139,187 $140,112 $365,976 $378,769 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(5) $117,844 $119,002 $367,848 $360,424 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments ($46,014) $16,478 ($29,316) ($79,831) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets ($419,543) ($26,142) ($752,897) ($372,619) Net loss ($322,868) ($9,722) ($541,256) ($250,596) Funds from Operations ("FFO")(5) $81,098 $82,313 $252,000 $251,010 Adjusted Funds from Operations ("AFFO")(5) $64,256 $67,776 $205,649 $205,368 Weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units 279,990 279,990 279,990 279,914 FFO per basic and diluted Unit(2) $0.290 $0.294 $0.900 $0.897 AFFO per basic and diluted Unit(2) $0.229 $0.242 $0.734 $0.734 Cash distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.150 $0.450 $0.450 Payout ratio as a % of FFO(2) 51.7 % 51.0 % 50.0 % 50.2 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO(2) 65.5 % 62.0 % 61.3 % 61.3 %

(1) Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans, lines of credit and liabilities classified as held for sale. (2) These are non-GAAP ratios. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (3) Adjusted EBITDA is based on the trailing 12 months and is calculated in the non-GAAP measures section of this news release. (4) See page 12 of this news release for a detailed calculation of NAV per Unit. (5) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

(1) At the REIT's proportionate share, including assets classified as held for sale. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) June 30, 2021 has been used as a benchmark since H&R's Strategic Repositioning Plan was announced prior to the release of H&R's Q3 2021 results. (3) Excludes the Bow and 100 Wynford, which were legally sold in October 2021 and August 2022, respectively.

SUMMARY OF SIGNIFICANT Q3 2025 ACTIVITY

Net Operating Income Highlights:



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 % Change 2025 2024 % Change Operating Segment:











Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Residential(1) $38,867 $40,228 (3.4 %) $126,361 $124,858 1.2 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Industrial(1) 15,642 16,915 (7.5 %) 49,512 50,455 (1.9 %) Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Office(1) 38,294 38,088 0.5 % 116,129 114,450 1.5 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) - Retail(1) 25,041 23,771 5.3 % 75,846 70,661 7.3 % Same-Property net operating income (cash basis)(1) 117,844 119,002 (1.0 %) 367,848 360,424 2.1 % Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(2) 31,579 31,310 0.9 % 92,260 102,151 (9.7 %) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share(1)(3) 16,593 14,757 12.4 % (15,781) (14,686) 7.5 % Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 3,095 4,305 (28.1 %) 10,614 14,729 (27.9 %) Net operating income from equity accounted investments(1) (29,924) (29,262) 2.3 % (88,965) (83,849) 6.1 % Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements $139,187 $140,112 (0.7 %) $365,976 $378,769 (3.4 %)

(1) These are non-GAAP measures. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release. (2) Transactions includes acquisitions, dispositions, and transfers of investment properties to or from properties under development during the 21-month period ended September 30, 2025. (3) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRS Interpretations Committee Interpretation 21, Levies ("IFRIC 21") relates to the timing of the liability recognition for U.S. realty taxes. By excluding the impact of IFRIC 21, U.S. realty tax expenses are evenly matched with realty tax recoveries received from tenants throughout the period.

Fair Value Adjustment on Real Estate Assets Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Operating Segment:











Residential ($21,456) ($11,855) ($9,601) ($59,699) ($95,411) $35,712 Industrial (5,888) 9,690 (15,578) (68,996) (30,097) (38,899) Office (297,815) (28,260) (269,555) (436,599) (238,863) (197,736) Retail (82,774) 2,789 (85,563) (84,815) (100,299) 15,484 Land and properties under development (74,233) 4,293 (78,526) (180,151) (27,663) (152,488) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets per the REIT's proportionate share(1) (482,166) (23,343) (458,823) (830,260) (492,333) (337,927) Less: equity accounted investments 62,623 (2,799) 65,422 77,363 119,714 (42,351) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets per the REIT's Financial Statements ($419,543) ($26,142) ($393,401) ($752,897) ($372,619) ($380,278)

(1) The REIT's proportionate share is a non-GAAP measure defined in the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this news release.

During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the fair value adjustments on real estate assets were primarily due to properties classified as held for sale, to be in-line with the expected selling prices of these properties.

Assets held for Sale as at September 30, 2025 :



Property Segment Expected Sale Date Square Feet(1) Occupancy 10450-42nd Ave., Edmonton, AB Retail November 27, 2025 150,457 100.0 % Remaining 26 Canadian Retail Properties Retail 2026 1,362,893 99.9 % 310, 320 & 330 Front St. W., Toronto, ON Office 2026 611,840 94.3 % 25 Sheppard Ave. W., Toronto, ON Office 2026 390,268 83.4 % 1501 McKinney St., Houston, TX Office 2026 844,763 100.0 % 145 Wellington St. W., Toronto, ON Office 2026 160,098 88.2 % Total



3,520,319



(1) Square feet are based on H&R's ownership interest.

Transaction Highlights

2025 Property Dispositions

In July 2025, H&R sold 69 Yonge St., a 89,276 square foot office property in Toronto, ON, which was classified as held for sale as at June 30, 2025, for $20.2 million. As at June 30, 2025, the property was 81.4% occupied with an average remaining lease term of 3.4 years. H&R provided a $3.0 million vendor take-back mortgage to the purchaser which bears interest at 10.0% per annum, maturing December 31, 2026.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, H&R sold its ownership interests in seven Canadian retail properties, two U.S. retail properties, one Canadian office property noted above and one commercial unit adjacent to a Canadian office property totalling 450,633 square feet for $95.0 million, all at H&R's ownership interest.

Leasing Update

In June 2025, 6900 Maritz Drive in Mississauga, ON, a newly constructed 122,367 square foot industrial building reached substantial completion, at which point it was transferred from properties under development to investment properties. In September 2025, H&R entered into a binding letter of intent with a tenant to lease the full building at market rents commencing December 2025. The tenant has a 4-month free rent period commencing at the start of the lease term.

In Q3 2025, H&R leased vacant space at three of its Toronto industrial properties totalling 107,984 square feet at H&R's ownership interest with lease commencements between Q4 2025 and Q1 2026. In addition, H&R re-located an existing tenant to a previously vacant space for 49,762 square feet at H&R's ownership interest at a Toronto industrial property commencing in September 2025.

In Q3 2025, H&R completed lease renewals at two single tenanted Canadian office properties located in Markham, ON and Sydney, NS, totalling 143,641 square feet, with annual contractual rent increasing by an average of $6.15 per square foot commencing in Q4 2025.

In Q3 2025, a retail tenant exercised a 5-year renewal option at two Ontario locations totalling 71,574 square feet. The original leases were set to expire in 2026.

Liquidity

As at September 30, 2025, H&R had cash and cash equivalents of $57.1 million, $345.6 million available under its unused lines of credit and an unencumbered property pool of approximately $4.1 billion.

MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION DECLARED

H&R today declared a distribution for the month of November scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date November 2025 $0.05 $0.60 November 28, 2025 December 15, 2025

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results of the REIT on Friday, November 14, 2025 at 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants can join the call by dialing 1‐800‐717‐1738 or 1‐289‐514‐5100. For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, a replay will be available approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 1‐289‐819‐1325 or 1‐888‐660‐6264 and enter the passcode 26728 followed by the "#" key. The telephone replay will be available until Friday, November 21, 2025 at midnight.

A live audio webcast will be available through www.hr-reit.com/investor-relations/#investor-events . Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on H&R's website following the call date.

The investor presentation is available on H&R's website at www.hr-reit.com/investor-relations/#investor-presentation .

ADVISORS

The Special Committee had retained National Bank Financial as independent financial advisor, Fasken Martineau Dumoulin LLP as independent legal counsel, and Gagnier Communications as its strategic communications advisor. CIBC Capital Markets was financial advisor to the REIT and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP is legal counsel to the REIT.

ABOUT H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.6 billion as at September 30, 2025. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio comprised of high-quality residential, industrial, office and retail properties comprising over 25.7 million square feet.

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

Certain information in this news release contains forward‐looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward‐looking statements) including, among others, statements relating to H&R's objectives, beliefs, plans, estimates, targets, projections and intentions and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts, including with respect to H&R's future plans and targets, the outcome of negotiations relating to the potential sale of approximately $2.6 billion in assets, H&R's expectations with respect to the activities of its development properties, including the building of new properties and the redevelopment of existing properties, the sale of assets under contract or held for sale, management's expectations regarding future distributions by the REIT, and management's expectation to be able to meet all of the REIT's ongoing obligations. Forward‐looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "outlook", "objective", "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", "plans", "project", "budget" or "continue" or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward‐looking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

Forward‐looking statements are provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors including those risks and uncertainties discussed in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of H&R to differ materially from the forward‐looking statements contained in this news release. Material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making an estimate set out in the forward‐looking statements include assumptions relating to the general economy, including the continuing effects of inflation; debt markets continue to provide access to capital at a reasonable cost; and assumptions concerning currency exchange and interest rates. Additional risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: real property ownership; the current economic environment, including the impact of any tariffs and retaliatory tariffs on the economy; strategic transformational repositioning plan; credit risk and tenant concentration; lease rollover risk; interest rate and other debt-related risks; inflation risk; development risks; residential rental risk; capital expenditure risk; currency risk; liquidity risk; cyber security risk; financing credit risk; ESG and climate change risk; risks associated with disease outbreaks; co-ownership interest in properties; general uninsured losses; joint arrangement and investment risks; dependence on key personnel and succession planning; potential acquisition, investment and disposition opportunities and joint venture arrangements; potential undisclosed liabilities associated with acquisitions; competition for real property investments; potential conflicts of interest; litigation and regulatory risk; Unit prices; availability of cash for distributions; credit ratings; ability to access capital; dilution; unitholder liability; redemption right; investment eligibility; debentures; statutory remedies; tax risk; and additional tax risks applicable to the REIT and to unitholders. H&R cautions that these lists of factors, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Although the forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what H&R believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward‐looking statements.

Readers are also urged to examine H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time as they may contain discussions on risks and uncertainties which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forward‐looking statements contained in this news release. All forward‐looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward‐looking statements are made as of November 13, 2025 and the REIT, except as required by applicable Canadian law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

The unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of the REIT and related notes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (the "REIT's Financial Statements") were prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, H&R's management uses a number of measures, including NAV per Unit, FFO, AFFO, FFO and AFFO per basic and diluted Unit, payout ratio as a % of FFO, payout ratio as a % of AFFO, debt to total assets at the REIT's proportionate share, debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share, Same‐Property net operating income (cash basis) and the REIT's proportionate share, which do not have meanings recognized or standardized under IFRS or GAAP. These non‐GAAP measures and non‐GAAP ratios should not be construed as alternatives to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, H&R's method of calculating these supplemental non‐GAAP measures and ratios may differ from the methods of other real estate investment trusts or other issuers, and accordingly may not be comparable. H&R uses these measures to better assess H&R's underlying performance and provides these additional measures so that investors may do the same.

For information on the most directly comparable GAAP measures, composition of the measures, a description of how the REIT uses these measures and an explanation of how these measures provide useful information to investors, refer to the "Non‐GAAP Measures" section of the REIT's management's discussion and analysis as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 available at www.hr‐reit.com and on the REIT's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com , which is incorporated by reference into this news release.

FINANCIAL POSITION

The following table reconciles the REIT's Statement of Financial Position from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Assets











Real estate assets











Investment properties $6,455,872 $2,130,579 $8,586,451 $7,996,810 $2,275,559 $10,272,369 Properties under development 806,313 260,034 1,066,347 1,010,648 208,898 1,219,546

7,262,185 2,390,613 9,652,798 9,007,458 2,484,457 11,491,915 Equity accounted investments 1,186,870 (1,186,870) -- 1,275,549 (1,275,549) -- Assets classified as held for sale 865,384 -- 865,384 59,880 -- 59,880 Other assets 236,708 33,211 269,919 177,246 34,758 212,004 Cash and cash equivalents 57,120 17,836 74,956 100,354 41,000 141,354

$9,608,267 $1,254,790 $10,863,057 $10,620,487 $1,284,666 $11,905,153 Liabilities and Unitholders' Equity











Liabilities











Debt $3,494,261 $1,170,071 $4,664,332 $3,537,384 $1,199,391 $4,736,775 Exchangeable units 196,022 -- 196,022 166,800 -- 166,800 Deferred Revenue 873,465 -- 873,465 906,363 -- 906,363 Deferred tax liability 309,036 -- 309,036 413,186 -- 413,186 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 273,257 64,814 338,071 304,978 64,744 369,722 Liabilities classified as held for sale -- -- -- 13,033 -- 13,033 Non-controlling interest -- 19,905 19,905 -- 20,531 20,531

5,146,041 1,254,790 6,400,831 5,341,744 1,284,666 6,626,410 Unitholders' equity 4,462,226 -- 4,462,226 5,278,743 -- 5,278,743

$9,608,267 $1,254,790 $10,863,057 $10,620,487 $1,284,666 $11,905,153

DEBT TO ADJUSTED EBITDA AT THE REIT'S PROPORTIONATE SHARE

The following table provides a reconciliation of Debt to Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") at the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP ratio):



September 30 December 31 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Debt per the REIT's Financial Statements(1) $3,494,261 $3,550,417 Debt - REIT's proportionate share of equity accounted investments(1) 1,170,071 1,199,391 Debt at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 4,664,332 4,749,808





(Figures below are for the trailing 12 months)



Net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements (410,374) (119,714) Net income from equity accounted investments (within equity accounted investments) (187) (430) Finance costs - operations 263,205 296,538 Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 823,227 491,319 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (187) 12,156 Gain on foreign exchange (within equity accounted investments) (56) (856) Income tax recovery (68,820) (58,951) Non-controlling interest 1,159 1,256 Adjustments:



The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income adjustments (94,352) (93,736) Straight-lining of contractual rent (14,141) (18,256) IFRIC 21 - realty tax adjustment 1,095 -- Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 961 (1,791) Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share $501,530 $507,535 Debt to Adjusted EBITDA at the REIT's proportionate share(1) 9.3x 9.4x

(1) Debt includes mortgages payable, debentures payable, unsecured term loans, lines of credit and liabilities classified as held for sale.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



Three months ended September 30, 2025 Three months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $201,728 $40,723 $242,451 $200,344 $39,013 $239,357 Property operating costs (62,541) (10,799) (73,340) (60,232) (9,751) (69,983) Net operating income 139,187 29,924 169,111 140,112 29,262 169,374 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments (46,014) 46,021 7 16,478 (16,385) 93 Finance costs - operations (51,463) (12,006) (63,469) (82,981) (12,403) (95,384) Finance income 3,923 502 4,425 3,425 306 3,731 Trust expenses, net (4,769) (1,173) (5,942) (7,829) (1,163) (8,992) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments (12,159) (289) (12,448) (66,453) (1,189) (67,642) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (419,543) (62,623) (482,166) (26,142) 2,799 (23,343) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (389) (69) (458) 1,383 (638) 745 Loss on foreign exchange -- (29) (29) -- (217) (217) Transaction costs (1,590) -- (1,590) -- -- -- Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest (392,817) 258 (392,559) (22,007) 372 (21,635) Income tax (expense) recovery 69,949 (39) 69,910 12,285 (53) 12,232 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest (322,868) 219 (322,649) (9,722) 319 (9,403) Non-controlling interest -- (219) (219) -- (319) (319) Net loss (322,868) -- (322,868) (9,722) -- (9,722) Other comprehensive income (loss):











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss 99,678 -- 99,678 (63,036) -- (63,036) Total comprehensive loss attributable to unitholders ($223,190) $-- ($223,190) ($72,758) $-- ($72,758)

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles the REIT's Results of Operations from the REIT's Financial Statements to the REIT's proportionate share (a non-GAAP measure):



Nine months ended September 30, 2025 Nine months ended September 30, 2024 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share REIT's Financial Statements Equity

accounted investments REIT's

proportionate

share Rentals from investment properties $611,378 $123,860 $735,238 $614,640 $115,846 $730,486 Property operating costs (245,402) (34,895) (280,297) (235,871) (31,997) (267,868) Net operating income 365,976 88,965 454,941 378,769 83,849 462,618 Net income (loss) from equity accounted investments (29,316) 29,364 48 (79,831) 80,122 291 Finance costs - operations (154,682) (36,496) (191,178) (187,250) (37,261) (224,511) Finance income 9,844 1,260 11,104 8,618 654 9,272 Trust expenses, net (15,495) (4,892) (20,387) (18,665) (4,475) (23,140) Fair value adjustment on financial instruments (42,282) (402) (42,684) (47,469) (1,234) (48,703) Fair value adjustment on real estate assets (752,897) (77,363) (830,260) (372,619) (119,714) (492,333) Gain (loss) on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs (1,200) 1,496 296 (11,422) (625) (12,047) Loss on foreign exchange -- (879) (879) -- (79) (79) Transaction costs (10,259) -- (10,259) -- -- -- Net income (loss) before income taxes and non-controlling interest (630,311) 1,053 (629,258) (329,869) 1,237 (328,632) Income tax (expense) recovery 89,055 (147) 88,908 79,273 (234) 79,039 Net income (loss) before non-controlling interest (541,256) 906 (540,350) (250,596) 1,003 (249,593) Non-controlling interest -- (906) (906) -- (1,003) (1,003) Net loss (541,256) -- (541,256) (250,596) -- (250,596) Other comprehensive income (loss):











Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net loss (162,276) -- (162,276) 99,990 -- 99,990 Total comprehensive loss attributable to unitholders ($703,532) $-- ($703,532) ($150,606) $-- ($150,606)

SAME-PROPERTY NET OPERATING INCOME (CASH BASIS)

The following table reconciles net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements to Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) (a non-GAAP measure):



Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars) 2025 2024 Change 2025 2024 Change Rentals from investment properties $201,728 $200,344 $1,384 $611,378 $614,640 ($3,262) Property operating costs (62,541) (60,232) (2,309) (245,402) (235,871) (9,531) Net operating income per the REIT's Financial Statements 139,187 140,112 (925) 365,976 378,769 (12,793) Adjusted for:











Net operating income from equity accounted investments 29,924 29,262 662 88,965 83,849 5,116 Straight-lining of contractual rent at the REIT's proportionate share (3,095) (4,305) 1,210 (10,614) (14,729) 4,115 Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 at the REIT's proportionate share (16,593) (14,757) (1,836) 15,781 14,686 1,095 Net operating income (cash basis) from Transactions at the REIT's proportionate share (31,579) (31,310) (269) (92,260) (102,151) 9,891 Same-Property net operating income (cash basis) $117,844 $119,002 ($1,158) $367,848 $360,424 $7,424

NAV PER UNIT

The following table reconciles Unitholders' equity per Unit to NAV per Unit (a non-GAAP ratio):

Unitholders' Equity per Unit and NAV per Unit September 30 December 31 (in thousands except for per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 Unitholders' equity $4,462,226 $5,278,743 Exchangeable units 196,022 166,800 Deferred tax liability 309,036 413,186 Total $4,967,284 $5,858,729





Units outstanding 262,566 262,016 Exchangeable units outstanding 17,424 17,974 Total 279,990 279,990 Unitholders' equity per Unit(1) $16.99 $20.15 NAV per Unit $17.74 $20.92

(1) Unitholders' equity per Unit is calculated by dividing unitholders' equity by Units outstanding.

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS AND ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

The following table reconciles net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements to FFO and AFFO (non-GAAP measures):

FFO AND AFFO Three Months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 (in thousands of Canadian dollars except per Unit amounts) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net loss per the REIT's Financial Statements ($322,868) ($9,722) ($541,256) ($250,596) Realty taxes in accordance with IFRIC 21 (15,322) (13,548) 14,528 13,474 FFO adjustments from equity accounted investments 62,734 (961) 81,155 124,321 Exchangeable unit distributions 2,614 2,696 7,841 8,088 Provision for expected credit loss -- 32,000 268 32,000 Fair value adjustments on financial instruments and real estate assets 431,702 92,595 795,179 420,088 Fair value adjustment to unit-based compensation 1,281 3,265 4,428 1,676 (Gain) loss on sale of real estate assets, net of related costs 389 (1,383) 1,200 11,422 Transaction costs 1,590 -- 10,259 -- Deferred income tax recovery applicable to U.S. Holdco (70,420) (12,716) (90,450) (80,429) Incremental leasing costs 585 539 1,746 1,694 The Bow and 100 Wynford non-cash rental income and accretion adjustments (11,187) (10,452) (32,898) (30,728) FFO $81,098 $82,313 $252,000 $251,010 Straight-lining of contractual rent (2,717) (4,109) (9,684) (14,308) Rent amortization of tenant inducements 1,112 1,136 3,391 3,407 Capital expenditures (11,990) (9,085) (32,196) (26,481) Leasing expenses and tenant inducements (108) (541) (1,363) (2,697) Incremental leasing costs (585) (539) (1,746) (1,694) AFFO adjustments from equity accounted investments (2,554) (1,399) (4,753) (3,869) AFFO $64,256 $67,776 $205,649 $205,368 Basic and diluted weighted average number of Units and exchangeable units (in thousands of Units)(1) 279,990 279,990 279,990 279,914 FFO per basic and diluted Unit $0.290 $0.294 $0.900 $0.897 AFFO per basic and diluted Unit $0.229 $0.242 $0.734 $0.734 Cash distributions per Unit $0.150 $0.150 $0.450 $0.450 Payout ratio as a % of FFO 51.7 % 51.0 % 50.0 % 50.2 % Payout ratio as a % of AFFO 65.5 % 62.0 % 61.3 % 61.3 %

(1) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 17,424,186 and 17,440,303, respectively. For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, included in the weighted average and diluted weighted average number of Units are exchangeable units of 17,974,186.

Additional information regarding H&R is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com .

SOURCE H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, or e-mail [email protected]