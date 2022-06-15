H&R Reports Voting Results from 2022 Annual Meeting of Unitholders

TORONTO, June 15, 2022 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR.UN) is pleased to announce that each of the trustee nominees listed in the management information circular dated April 29, 2022 for the annual meeting of unitholders of the REIT (the "Circular") held earlier today was elected as a trustee of the REIT.

Voting results for the individual trustees of the REIT are as follows:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Jennifer A. Chasson 159,606,100 96.30 % 6,138,608 3.70 % Mark M. Cowie 164,602,801 99.31 % 1,141,907 0.69 % S. Stephen Gross 164,617,322 99.32 % 1,127,387 0.68 % Brenna Haysom 161,261,643 97.30 % 4,483,066 2.70 % Thomas J. Hofstedter 154,313,125 93.10 % 11,431,583 6.90 % Juli Morrow 162,311,678 97.93 % 3,433,030 2.07 % Marvin Rubner 161,505,706 97.44 % 4,239,002 2.56 % Ronald C. Rutman 133,702,942 80.67 % 32,041,766 19.33 %



In addition, the REIT is pleased to announce that a non-binding advisory resolution on the REIT's approach to executive compensation, as set out in the Circular, was passed as an ordinary resolution of the unitholders by a majority on a vote conducted by way of ballot. The results of the ballot were 148,170,651 votes (89.40%) voting in favour of the 'say on pay' resolution.

All other matters set out in the Circular were approved by the requisite majority of the unitholders at the meeting. Final results on all matters voted at the meeting will be filed shortly with the Canadian securities regulators.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $11.4 billion as at March 31, 2022. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high-quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.5 million square feet. H&R is currently undergoing a five-year, strategic repositioning to transform into a simplified, growth-oriented company focusing on residential and industrial properties to surface significant value for unitholders.

