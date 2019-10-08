H&R REIT Announces Date of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release, Conference Call and Webcast and Declares October & November 2019 Distributions

TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2019 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R REIT" or the "REIT") (TSX: HR. UN) today announced that it will release its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 on Wednesday, November 13, 2019. Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results for the REIT on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 9.30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call

Participants can join the call by dialing 647-427-7450 or 1-888-231-8191. For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, it will be archived for replay beginning approximately one hour following completion of the call. To access the archived conference call by telephone, dial 416-849-0833 or 1-855-859-2056 and enter the passcode 2744966 followed by the pound key. The telephone replay will be available until Thursday, November 21, 2019 at midnight.

Webcast

A live audio webcast will be available through http://hr-reit.com/Investor-Relations/InvestorEvents.aspx. Please connect at least 15 minutes prior to the conference call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to join the webcast. The webcast will be archived on H&R's website following the call date.

Monthly Distributions Declared

H&R's declared distributions for the months of October and November are scheduled as follows:



Distribution per Unit Annualized Record date Distribution date October 2019 $0.115 $1.380 October 17, 2019 October 31, 2019 November 2019 $0.115 $1.380 November 15, 2019 November 29, 2019

About H&R REIT

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.4 billion at June 30, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 41 million square feet.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, H&R's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, including with respect to the timing of release of financial results and the payment of distributions. Such forward-looking statements reflect H&R's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on H&R's estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those discussed in H&R's materials filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities from time to time, which could cause the actual results and performance of H&R to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what H&R believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of today and H&R, except as required by applicable law, assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedar.com.

For further information: Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, info@hr-reit.com

