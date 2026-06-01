H&R Announces Appointment of Interim Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - H&R Real Estate Investment Trust ("H&R") (TSX: HR.UN) today announced that Larry Froom, Chief Financial Officer of H&R, will have a reduced workload over the coming weeks as he recovers from recent medical procedures. During such time, Cheryl Fried, Executive Vice President, Finance of H&R, will act as Interim Chief Financial Officer of H&R.

Ms. Fried joined H&R in 2006, and previously served as H&R's Controller and Vice President, Accounting and was appointed Executive Vice President, Finance of H&R in 2014. Ms. Fried is responsible for overseeing corporate finance, accounting and public reporting. Ms. Fried earned a Bachelor of Arts at The City University of New York and holds a Chartered Accountant designation. Her prior experience and deep institutional knowledge and understanding of H&R's business and strategy, positions her to ensure continuity and a seamless and uninterrupted execution during this period.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees and everyone at H&R, we wish Larry well during his recovery", stated Tom Hofstedter, H&R's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are confident that Cheryl will provide strong leadership overseeing H&R's finance function during this period so that we continue to execute our strategy while Larry recovers."

About H&R REIT

H&R is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. H&R has ownership interests in a Canadian and U.S. portfolio primarily comprised of high-quality residential (operating as Lantower Residential), industrial and office properties totalling approximately 20.3 million square feet.

Additional information regarding H&R REIT is available at www.hr-reit.com and on www.sedarplus.com.

SOURCE H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: Cheryl Fried, Interim Chief Financial Officer, 416-635-7520, or email [email protected]